Royal Navy readiness fears: insiders warn “everything is under strain” from crews to cyber resilience

Royal Navy insider warns readiness crisis runs deeper than fleet size. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

The Royal Navy’s ability to deploy and sustain operations is facing mounting pressure across multiple fronts, with insiders and industry figures warning that the problem goes far beyond simple fleet numbers.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC, a Royal Navy source warned the real issue is whether Britain can keep its forces operational at all, even close to home. “Readiness isn’t one thing, it’s everything working at once,” they said. “It’s having ships and submarines that can deploy, but also having the docks to berth them, the dry dock capacity to maintain them, and the ability to respond immediately in an emergency.” They described a system under strain at every level, from workforce shortages to supply chain fragility. “You need the people to crew the vessels, the shore-side teams to support maintenance, and the spare parts ready to go, both for planned work and when things go wrong unexpectedly. That’s where it becomes difficult.” They added that critical capabilities are often overlooked in the wider debate around defence. “The Fleet Air Arm is critical, especially for countering submarine threats and supporting the Royal Marines, but they face the same pressures.” Read more: Britain could waste billions on defence if spending doesn’t actually produce equipment the military can use, industry chief warns Read more: Britain spends tens of billions on defence, so why does our military kit arrive late, cost more, and still fail to work when it matters?

Concerns over personnel shortages are also growing, with gaps in specialist roles creating knock-on effects across the force. “There simply aren’t enough qualified people in certain specialisations. That means those who are trained are spending more time at sea, with less time ashore to maintain their skills or progress their training, and fewer people available to fill essential support roles.” Industry leaders echoed those concerns, warning that the UK’s shipbuilding and maintenance capacity is being stretched by rising demand. Roger Cerreto of Laudau Marine said the biggest risk lies in the workforce itself. “The main concern is whether we have enough people to do the hands-on work required. As defence spending increases and timescales are compressed, there’s a real danger there won’t be enough skilled marine engineers available.” He also highlighted the risks of relying on overseas supply chains during periods of global instability, saying firms are increasingly trying to source domestically to avoid delays. “We need to be in control of our own destiny and not in a queue with other nations when it comes to turning designs and technology into vessels our Armed Forces can use.”

Cerreto called for greater government support for UK firms, particularly smaller companies, arguing that current procurement processes still favour major contractors despite recent improvements. “SMEs are dynamic and offer great value, but tenders are still often written in a way that makes it very difficult for them to compete.” Andrew Webster, chief executive of Mercator Media, said the UK’s commercial marine sector remains a global leader, with British shipyards exporting high-performance vessels worldwide and driving innovation in areas such as hybrid propulsion and low-emission technology. He added that this expertise has direct benefits for defence, with commercial shipbuilding skills and technologies translating naturally into naval and security applications.