General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, at the British Embassy in Stockholm, March 25, 2026.Photo: Joakim Ståhl SVD / TT / code 30462 This text is auto translated. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Britain must become the naval superpower it once was to counter the threat of the Russian fleet, the Royal Navy chief has said.

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General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said that the UK needs to build more traditional warships and new drones to protect the Atlantic from the threat of Putin. In a speech on Wednesday, the First Sea Lord said the country must “strengthen our warfighting readiness” and “rediscover what it means to be a maritime nation”. The Royal Navy is currently at its smallest size in living memory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, behind Putin, and Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov. Picture: Alamy

Russia is understood to be targeting undersea cables serving the UK, and recent weeks have seen Argentina once again reiterate its claim to the Falkland Islands. Speaking at a private event in Admiralty House, Whitehall, Gen Sir Gwyn said: “The greatest threat to our security today is Russia. “Russia retains advanced submarines that are increasingly difficult to track, long-range precision weapons, and specialist systems designed to operate deep underwater.” Despite hiring John Healey as chancellor after he quit as defence secretary over the perceived inadequacy of the Defence Investment Plan (DIP) announced earlier this year, Andy Burnham has not committed to spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham listens as he meets with Prime Minister Mark Carney, not shown, at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.(Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP). Picture: Alamy