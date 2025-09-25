Royal Navy shadows Russian ships in English Channel amid escalating European security tensions
Two Russian ships have been shadowed though the English Channel by the Royal Navy, amid Europe wide disruption from Russian jet incursions and disruption of airports by drones as Nato leaders warn they could shoot down intruding Russian aircraft.
The Royal Navy has followed two Russian vessels through UK waters during a three-day operation carried out with Nato allies, as drone activity and airspace incursions elsewhere in Europe fuel wider security concerns.
HMS Iron Duke and a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron tracked the Russian frigate Neustrashimy and the cargo ship Sparta IV as they transited from the North Sea through the English Channel between 20 and 23 September.
The operation formed part of Nato's broader surveillance of Russian movements across the North Atlantic, with French forces taking over near Ushant as Sparta IV continued south into the Mediterranean.
It was the 18th time Iron Duke has been deployed to such missions in the past year, monitoring a total of 25 Russian ships.
Commander David Armstrong, the ship’s commanding officer, said: “This type of tasking goes largely unnoticed, and as a ship’s company we are extremely proud of our direct contribution to the UK’s national interests; more specifically to the security of our energy, data, food and trade and to the country’s Critical National Infrastructure."
Defence minister Luke Pollard said: “Russian warships are increasingly transiting through the English Channel. The Royal Navy protects the UK 24/7 to monitor Russian movements, ensuring the security of our waters and undersea cables.
“Alongside our commitment to Nato's Eastern Sentry, this is a clear demonstration of how the UK stands firm with our Nato allies to deter Russian aggression.
“The Royal Navy’s steadfast dedication and professionalism are essential to safeguarding the UK, and the Government remains committed to providing our Armed Forces with the resources they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”
The operation comes amid a string of drone incidents in northern Europe. Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, drones were spotted over Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark — which also serves as a military base — forcing the temporary suspension of flights. Police said drones were also detected over three other airports at Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup. Authorities were unable to neutralise them but said there was no immediate threat to the public.
The incidents followed a similar flyover above Copenhagen Airport on Monday night, which grounded flights for hours and is being attributed by Danish police to a “capable actor.” Officials have not confirmed whether the events were connected.
At the same time, NATO members are hardening their language over airspace incursions. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told CNN this week that shooting down Russian jets violating NATO airspace is “on the table” after multiple recent intrusions over Poland, Romania and Estonia.
Her remarks echoed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said NATO countries should be prepared to fire on Russian aircraft, while Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski told LBC that Warsaw would “do what’s necessary” to protect its skies.
“Russia is testing on all fields,” von der Leyen said, describing Moscow’s hybrid campaign of espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation against European democracies. “That means if there is an intrusion in the airspace, after warning, after being very clear, of course the option of shooting down a fighter jet that is intruding our airspace is on the table.”
With Russian frigates shadowed in the Channel, drones disrupting flights in Scandinavia and NATO openly weighing forceful responses to airspace violations, Europe’s security posture is under growing strain as Moscow continues to probe defences by land, sea, air and cyberspace.