Two Russian ships have been shadowed though the English Channel by the Royal Navy, amid Europe wide disruption from Russian jet incursions and disruption of airports by drones as Nato leaders warn they could shoot down intruding Russian aircraft.

The Royal Navy's HMS Iron Duke shadows RFN Neustrashimy and cargo ship Sparta IV1. Picture: Royal Navy

By EJ Ward

The Royal Navy has followed two Russian vessels through UK waters during a three-day operation carried out with Nato allies, as drone activity and airspace incursions elsewhere in Europe fuel wider security concerns.

HMS Iron Duke and a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron tracked the Russian frigate Neustrashimy and the cargo ship Sparta IV as they transited from the North Sea through the English Channel between 20 and 23 September. The operation formed part of Nato's broader surveillance of Russian movements across the North Atlantic, with French forces taking over near Ushant as Sparta IV continued south into the Mediterranean. It was the 18th time Iron Duke has been deployed to such missions in the past year, monitoring a total of 25 Russian ships. Commander David Armstrong, the ship’s commanding officer, said: “This type of tasking goes largely unnoticed, and as a ship’s company we are extremely proud of our direct contribution to the UK’s national interests; more specifically to the security of our energy, data, food and trade and to the country’s Critical National Infrastructure." Read more: Nato faces 'Russian airspace incursions' as cheap drones shut airports and expose Europe’s soft underbelly Read more: Europe grounded by €500 drone: Airports and armies are defenceless against the cheapest threat in the sky

Defence minister Luke Pollard said: “Russian warships are increasingly transiting through the English Channel. The Royal Navy protects the UK 24/7 to monitor Russian movements, ensuring the security of our waters and undersea cables. “Alongside our commitment to Nato's Eastern Sentry, this is a clear demonstration of how the UK stands firm with our Nato allies to deter Russian aggression. “The Royal Navy’s steadfast dedication and professionalism are essential to safeguarding the UK, and the Government remains committed to providing our Armed Forces with the resources they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”

Royal Navy helicopter's also shadowed the ships as they transited the English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy

The operation comes amid a string of drone incidents in northern Europe. Overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, drones were spotted over Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark — which also serves as a military base — forcing the temporary suspension of flights. Police said drones were also detected over three other airports at Esbjerg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup. Authorities were unable to neutralise them but said there was no immediate threat to the public.