Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey and a Wildcat helicopter were scrambled to monitor the Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate RFN Soobrazitelny and tanker MV Anatoly Kolodkin

Royal Navy monitors Russian warship and sanctioned oil tanker in English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy

By Rebecca Henrys

A Royal Navy warship and helicopter have spent 48 hours shadowing a Russian warship and a sanctioned oil tanker in the English Channel.

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Portsmouth-based HMS Mersey and a Wildcat helicopter were scrambled to monitor the Russian Steregushchiy-class frigate RFN Soobrazitelny and tanker MV Anatoly Kolodkin. A Royal Navy spokesman said the operation was co-ordinated with Nato and added: “Patrol ship Mersey and the Yeovilton-based Wildcat kept close watch, utilising powerful radars and sensors to gather valuable intelligence, as the two Russian vessels sailed westward through the English Channel. “The two Russian ships separated at the western end of the Channel, with the Royal Navy tracking Soobrazitelny back eastwards through the Channel as the Anatoly Kolodkin continued to sail into the Atlantic.” Read more: Hegseth blasts 'ungrateful European Allies' and says the world should be saying ‘thanks’ to Trump Read more: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iranian gas field if attacks on Qatar continue - as gas prices soar by 30%

Royal Navy monitors Russian warship and sanctioned oil tanker in English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle, commanding officer of HMS Mersey, said: “This operation provides a clear example of Mersey’s readiness and operational capability in monitoring Russian vessel movements through our waters. “Our co-ordination with allied forces further amplifies our situational awareness and response capacity, ensuring we are able to safeguard the integrity of our maritime environment.” Fleet commander Vice-Admiral Steve Moorhouse said: “In an increasingly contested and uncertain world, the work of HMS Mersey and 815 Naval Air Squadron is another example of the Royal Navy’s enduring commitment to protecting UK home waters.”

Royal Navy monitors Russian warship and sanctioned oil tanker in English Channel. Picture: Royal Navy