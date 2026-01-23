HMS Mersey and HMS Severn shadow RFN Boikiy. Picture: Royal Navy

By EJ Ward

Royal Navy ships and aircraft were deployed to monitor Russian naval vessels passing close to the UK during a two-day operation in the English Channel, as NATO allies tracked Russian units returning from the Mediterranean.

Offshore patrol vessels HMS Mersey and HMS Severn, supported by a Wildcat maritime helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, were tasked with shadowing the Steregushchiy-class corvette RFS Boikiy and the fleet oiler MV General Skobelev as they entered the Channel en route to the North Sea. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns said the operation was intended to leave no room for ambiguity in Moscow. “With this operation, our sailors have once again sent a message to Putin – we know exactly what his navy is doing,” he said. “Every time a Russian ship comes near the UK, the Navy is ready to track, deter, and defend.” Read more: Zelenskyy slams Europe for 'lack of action' on ending war ahead of first US-Ukraine-Russia peace talks Read more: Royal Navy warship hunts Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker before France moves in to seize it

Portsmouth-based patrol ships HMS Mersey and HMS Severn were dispatched alongside a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron to intercept Russian corvette Boikiy. Picture: Alamy

HMS Mersey assumed responsibility as the Russian vessels approached UK waters, following continuous monitoring by NATO forces through the Bay of Biscay. As the transit continued, HMS Severn joined the operation near the Isle of Wight, coordinating closely with Mersey and the embarked Wildcat helicopter. The combined surface and air effort allowed the Royal Navy to maintain a detailed operational picture, gathering sensor data and reporting the group’s movements in real time through one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Lieutenant Commander Dan Wardle, Commanding Officer of HMS Mersey, said the operation reflected a high operational tempo at the start of the year. He said: “In what has been a busy start to the year, this operation provided another opportunity for my Ship’s Company to demonstrate their continued readiness and ability to safeguard the United Kingdom’s maritime interests,” he said. “Operating in close coordination with our sister vessel HMS Severn and alongside other NATO allies has enabled the sharing of experience and best practice, further highlighting the strength and unique nature of the relationships between our nations.”

A Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter was also involved in the operation. Picture: Alamy

Aviation support was provided by a Wildcat helicopter from 815 Naval Air Squadron, which played a key role in maintaining situational awareness throughout the transit. Lieutenant Commander Ross Gallagher, Senior Observer and Executive Officer of 815 NAS, said the activation underlined the squadron’s readiness. He said: “This activation once again demonstrated the extremely high readiness and professionalism that defines 815 Naval Air Squadron,” he said. “I am immensely proud of our engineers who keep our aircraft at peak performance, and our aircrew who deliver precise surveillance, rapid reporting, and tactical clarity at pace.” “As Russian vessels transited the Channel, we kept the operational picture clear and seamlessly integrated with our colleagues in HMS Mersey and HMS Severn,” he added. “815 Naval Air Squadron is built for this level of responsiveness – highly trained, tightly coordinated, and always prepared to deliver the aviation capability that protects and safeguards the nation’s interests, all whilst supporting our NATO partners.”

RFS Boikiy commissioned in 2013, operates as part of the Russian Baltic Fleet. The accompanying oiler, MV General Skobelev, is a 16,000-tonne vessel built in 2008 and sanctioned by NATO. The ship has been repeatedly linked to the transport of Russian oil from the Baltic to third countries, particularly in the Mediterranean. HMS Severn continued surveillance as the Russian vessels exited the Channel and entered the North Sea, before responsibility was formally handed over to the Royal Netherlands Navy. UK defence ministers described the operation as part of a sustained pattern of Royal Navy activations designed to deter, track, and expose Russian naval activity close to British waters. In a related operation in the Mediterranean, the Gibraltar-based patrol vessel HMS Dagger tracked the sanctioned oil tanker Grinch as it transited the Strait of Gibraltar. The vessel was later boarded by the French Navy, with UK support contributing to wider allied efforts to disrupt Russia’s shadow fleet.