The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said HMS Severn intercepted a corvette and a tanker, named RFN Stoikiy and Yelnya respectively. Picture: Ministry of Defence

By Frankie Elliott

Two Russian warships were intercepted in the English Channel by the Royal Navy, less than a week after a Moscow spy ship was detected in British waters.

Defence Secretary John Healey called the move "deeply dangerous", adding that there had been a 30 per cent increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years. He then warned president Vladimir Putin: "We see you. We know what you're doing. We are ready." After heading off the Stoikiy and the Yelnya, the HMS Severn later handed over monitoring duties to a Nato ally off the coast of Brittany, north west France, the MoD said. The UK ship "continued to observe from a distance and remained ready to respond to any unexpected activity", it added. Back in May, the Royal Navy dispatched its "flying tigers" squadron onboard two vessels to meet the Stoikiy as it sailed west through the English Channel to meet two Russian support ships, the Sparta IV and General Skobelev, as they returned from the Mediterranean. The group of ships headed back to the Baltic Sea, watched by HMS Hurworth. The rise in Russian activity in UK waters was evidence of increased "Russian aggression right across the board", Healey said. The defence secretary said he had changed the Royal Navy's rules of engagement so that it could follow the Yantar more closely "when it is in our wider waters".

Defence Secretary John Healey branded the Yantar's move "deeply dangerous". Picture: Getty