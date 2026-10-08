A serving member of the Royal Navy has been charged with spying, police said.

Teddy Young, 24, will appear in court on Thursday accused of obtaining protected information which could benefit a foreign power, the Metropolitan Police said.

Young was arrested by counter-terror police at his home in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, having previously been arrested in Hampshire last year.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court facing charges that between November 2024 and May 2025 he “engaged in conduct in preparation for committing an offence of disclosing protected information, contrary to section 18 of the National Security Act 2023”.

Between the same dates it is also alleged he “obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information, intending the conduct to benefit a foreign power, knowing or having regard to other matters known to him ought reasonably to know was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the United Kingdom, contrary to section 1 of the National Security Act 2023″.