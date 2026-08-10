Royal Navy drone cameras found communicating with system in China as spying fears grow

Royal Navy drone cameras were communicating with China despite security assurances. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Cameras fitted to Royal Navy surveillance drones were found communicating with a system in China, in the latest security scare involving Chinese-linked technology and critical British infrastructure.

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The cameras, fitted to the Navy’s K3 Scout uncrewed vessels, were discovered sending so-called “heartbeat communications” to a device in China during a routine security assessment. The transmissions are understood to have simply confirmed that the cameras were online and functioning, with the Ministry of Defence insisting there is no evidence sensitive information was sent. But the discovery, has raise fresh questions about the security of foreign-made components being fitted to British military equipment at a time of growing warnings over the threat posed by China. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said the transmissions were identified during a “routine cyber vulnerability assessment” of the K3 drones. They said: “A thorough investigation found no evidence of MoD data or systems being accessed, compromised or transmitted externally. “Our assurance and testing processes are designed to identify and address potential vulnerabilities early, and we continue to undertake routine security activity across our systems and equipment.” Read more: White House accuses China's Moonshot AI company of stealing US tech secrets Read more: Britain already facing grey-zone war from Russia, Iran and China, terror watchdog warns

The Kraken K3 Scout is an unmanned drone used by the Royal Navy for high-speed surveillance, electronic warfare, and low-risk reconnaissance in dangerous coastal waters. Picture: Alamy

The Royal Marines have been using the £12m fleet since March and the Navy was forced to remove all internet connectivity from the cameras after discovering the breach. The K3 Scout is produced by Kraken Technology Group, a British company based in Fareham, Hampshire, although the cameras are understood to have come from a third-party supplier which had provided assurances over their security. The Royal Navy has bought 20 K3 Scouts under Operation Beehive, a programme designed to rapidly bring uncrewed systems into frontline service. The vessels are expected to carry out surveillance, force protection and potentially precision strike missions as the Navy moves towards a “hybrid” fleet combining crewed warships with growing numbers of drones and autonomous systems, keeping human crews out of dangerous waters. In May, the MoD said the drones could potentially be deployed to help protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a lasting ceasefire in the region. The discovery that equipment aboard them was communicating with China comes amid mounting concern about Beijing’s ability to exploit technology embedded inside Western military, communications and critical infrastructure. It is also the latest in a string of warnings over China-linked espionage and the potential for seemingly innocuous technology to provide access to sensitive systems.

In March, LBC revealed how China-linked operatives had been accused of planting what experts described as “digital sleeper cells” deep inside global telecommunications networks. Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 said it had identified Red Menshen, an advanced China-linked espionage group, as being behind a campaign designed to establish persistent access inside telecoms and government networks. Unlike a conventional cyber attack designed to cause immediate disruption, the concern was that attackers could establish themselves inside networks, remain hidden for months or even years and retain the ability to monitor communications or exploit that access later. Christiaan Beek, Rapid7’s VP of Cyber Intelligence, told LBC: “Red Menshen is an advanced China-nexus group known for its stealthy BPFDoor malware and focus on long-term espionage within government and telecom networks. “They excel at maintaining deep persistence to extract high-value strategic intelligence.” The group had historically concentrated its activity in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, but Rapid7 said its operations had expanded globally, with confirmed detections in the US and Europe. The findings chimed with repeated warnings from British intelligence officials about hostile states attempting to “pre-position” themselves inside critical infrastructure, gaining access now which could potentially be exploited during a future crisis or confrontation.

The Kraken Technology K3 Scout was at the heart of the Ministry of Defence UK Capability Showcase during the Security Equipment International (DSEI) last year. Picture: Getty

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre has described China as a “highly sophisticated and capable” cyber threat, while its most recent annual review recorded a 50 per cent increase in “highly significant” cyber incidents. The concerns are not limited to computer networks. Last year, LBC reported warning stickers had been placed inside electric vehicles used by Ministry of Defence personnel amid fears sensitive conversations or information could potentially be compromised. The MoD had leased hundreds of electric vehicles, including MG models made by China’s state-owned Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation. Stickers placed on dashboards warned personnel: “MOD devices are NOT to be connected to vehicle.” Another instructed military personnel: “Avoid conversations above OFFICIAL within the vehicle.” The vehicles are used to move personnel and equipment around military bases and exercises, while restrictions were also understood to have been imposed on where some vehicles containing Chinese components could be parked around sensitive defence sites.