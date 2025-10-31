Could Andrew really go to prison?
Under-fire royal stripped of titles, but could he end up behind bars?
Republic has raised more than £9,000 in its bid to legally prosecute Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after the former Duke of York was stripped of his prince title.
The pressure group, dedicated to ridding Britain of a royal family, wants further action against the 65-year-old after the King took all titles away from his younger brother.
Andrew, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, have also been asked to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor and are set to take up residence in Sandringham, Norfolk, with the King paying.
The disgraced royal has stepped back further from public life after further allegations that he was the beneficiary of sex trafficking while friends with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Queen Elizabeth’s second son denies all allegations but has agreed to have his titles removed.
It is possible, however, that his situation could get even worse.
Could a Royal be jailed?
Royals are not above the law and could theoretically be sentenced to a prison term, although the reigning monarch cannot be put behind bars.
Andrew could be jailed by constitution, which is something that Republic is pushing for.
Ben Clinton, of Republic, said: “This is a man who has been accused of sexual assault and corruption. He should be questioned and investigated by the police.
“Removing pointless titles and being moved from one mansion to another isn't a punishment.
“That's why the Republic is putting together a legal fund for the private prosecution of Andrew.”
Is it likely that Andrew could do time?
Andrew settled a civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.
She had alleged that the royal had sexually abused her when she was 17 but Andrew denied this. His estate paid an amount and the case did not go to court, but the then-Duke denied that this was an admission of guilt. Ms Giuffre died in April and her book was released last week, which stated that Andrew had sex with her three times.
Nobody’s Girl, her memoir, also alleged that Andrew made efforts to suppress her by hiring internet trolls to hassle her and used a bodyguard and the Queen’s aide to dig up allegations and smear her.
Andrew Lownie, the former royal’s biographer, thinks that he will go to prison.
“This story is finally coming out, I think this is only the beginning of a tsunami of materials that will come out and this is what the palace is worried about,” he told ITV.
The Metropolitan Police is under pressure to launch a criminal probe into Andrew over claims he used a police bodyguard to smear his accusers.
Scotland Yard told LBC it was "actively looking into" claims.
“I hope there will be a proper investigation into him and not the cover up we have had so far,” Dr Lownie added.
“I think he will eventually [end up behind bars] if the process of law takes place and I am hoping with this changed mood, I feel the press is more involved… I am hoping our legal system is willing to bite the bullet. No member of the royal family is above the law.”
He added that Andrew could go into exile in Abu Dhabi, where he says there is a fully-staffed palace waiting for him.
Have any Royals ever been in prison?
In recent times, no.
As for senior royals, King Charles I, back in the 1640s, was imprisoned and then executed as part of the English civil war.
Mary Queen of Scots was held and executed for conspiring against her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.