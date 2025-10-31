Under-fire royal stripped of titles, but could he end up behind bars?

Andrew continues to deny all allegations made against him. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Republic has raised more than £9,000 in its bid to legally prosecute Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after the former Duke of York was stripped of his prince title.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Andrew, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, have also been asked to leave the Royal Lodge in Windsor and are set to take up residence in Sandringham, Norfolk, with the King paying. The disgraced royal has stepped back further from public life after further allegations that he was the beneficiary of sex trafficking while friends with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Queen Elizabeth’s second son denies all allegations but has agreed to have his titles removed. It is possible, however, that his situation could get even worse.

Andrew attended an Easter service this year. Picture: Getty

Could a Royal be jailed? Royals are not above the law and could theoretically be sentenced to a prison term, although the reigning monarch cannot be put behind bars. Andrew could be jailed by constitution, which is something that Republic is pushing for. Ben Clinton, of Republic, said: “This is a man who has been accused of sexual assault and corruption. He should be questioned and investigated by the police. “Removing pointless titles and being moved from one mansion to another isn't a punishment. “That's why the Republic is putting together a legal fund for the private prosecution of Andrew.”

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy