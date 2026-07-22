The Royal Family has shared a picture of Prince George on his 13th birthday, with the heir to the throne now primed to begin life at Eton College.

George was pictured at Kensington Palace in a portrait captured after he returned from last month’s Trooping the Colour, and his parents shared it on Wednesday on their Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page.

A short message read: "Happy 13th Birthday, George!"

The young prince has begun his summer holidays and will begin the new term at Eton, where his father also studied.

He was most recently seen at the Wimbledon men's singles final, sat next to his 11-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

Here we dig into the archive for photos of all the Royal Family members when they were also 13.

How Royal Family members looked at age 13

Prince George