When one is a teenager: How Royals looked aged 13, from Prince George to King Charles
As Prince George becomes a teenager we look at how other members of The Firm looked when they were 13
The Royal Family has shared a picture of Prince George on his 13th birthday, with the heir to the throne now primed to begin life at Eton College.
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George was pictured at Kensington Palace in a portrait captured after he returned from last month’s Trooping the Colour, and his parents shared it on Wednesday on their Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram page.
A short message read: "Happy 13th Birthday, George!"
The young prince has begun his summer holidays and will begin the new term at Eton, where his father also studied.
He was most recently seen at the Wimbledon men's singles final, sat next to his 11-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.
Here we dig into the archive for photos of all the Royal Family members when they were also 13.
How Royal Family members looked at age 13
Prince George
The newest addition to the teenage club is Prince George, the heir to the throne, who was born in 2013.
Prince William
Prince George's father, Prince William, turned 13 in 1995 and was pictured on his first day attending Eton College.
Prince Harry
The year Prince Harry turned 13 was a sad one, as 1997 was the year his mother, Princess Diana, died.
King Charles III
Prince Charles, as he was back then, began life at Gordonstoun School when he was 13.
Princess Anne
Anne was educated at Benenden School and was a keen horse rider in her youth, before commencing Royal duties in 1968.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
The third child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended Gordonstoun School as well, where he was nicknamed 'the sniggerer' for his off-colour jokes.
Prince Edward
The youngest of the Queen's children, Edward turned 13 the year that Star Wars came out and also attended Gordonstoun School, like his older brothers.
Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Elizabeth became a teenager as Britain entered the Second World War and became Queen not all that long after in 1952.