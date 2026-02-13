A former Scotland Yard royal protection officer says he has contacted police over claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor smuggled women "multiple times a week" into Buckingham Palace.

On his decision to contact police, the former officer told The Sun: "I feel like I have information that could take the police probe forward, and I have a duty to share that."

Some instances are alleged to have occurred while the late Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.

Mr Page said women were often admitted after hours without security clearance or identification, sometimes under the codename "Mrs Windsor".

Paul Page, who served in royal protection from 1998 to 2004, claims the former Duke routinely prevented staff from recording the names of female guests entering the Palace - allegedly instructing officers not to question their access.

The claims follow renewed scrutiny over Andrew's links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has alleged that at least one of Epstein's victims was flown to the UK and overtly brought into a royal residence.

Brown has called on police to urgently review earlier decisions not to pursue further action.

Writing in the New Statesman, Brown said: "I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights.

"I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry."

Mr Page, who served a prison sentence for his role in a £3m property scam, said he felt compelled to come forward after recent reports that women may have been trafficked through UK airports on Epstein-linked flights.

He added: "We were just told a female will be coming at whatever time. It's always after closing, and a female will be approaching the front gate.

"We were told to call footmen and then either the female would walk through unescorted, or the footman would come down to collect her and walk her to Andrew."

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is assessing allegations of misconduct in public office in light of newly released US Department of Justice documents related to Epstein.

The force said it is working with specialist prosecutors to determine whether a full criminal investigation is required.

Buckingham Police said the royal household stands ready to assist police if requested.

Andrew continues to deny any allegations of wrongdoing.