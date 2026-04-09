Are Royal siblings speaking to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
Do Royal siblings still speak with Andrew, and is the former Duke of York still speaking with Prince William, Harry, or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was joined by his brother Prince Edward at his new Sandringham residence for a "quiet word," over Easter weekend.
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While the fallen former Duke of York did not join his family for the Easter Sunday celebrations at Windsor, he did at least have some company when his youngest brother visited.
Edward was seen to visit Marsh Farm, where Andrew has moved after leaving the former Wood Farm on the Norfolk Estate. Andrew left his former residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier this year.
The Queen's second son and third child has been in exile as revelations around his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have come to light.
Andrew has accepted losing all of his royal titles and patronages but has denied any wrongdoing, including allegations made by Epstein's victim Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her three times.
He was arrested in February, on his 66th birthday, and questioned by police, but was later released.
But where does Andrew now stand in relation to his siblings?
Read also: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had 'physical altercation' with late Queen's aide
Read also: Andrew's fall timeline: From 'Queen's favourite' prince to Epstein Files arrest
Does King Charles still speak to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?
King Charles was pictured speaking to his brother Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last September, but has appeared to have distanced himself since the Epstein Files revealed further implications.
Upon Andrew's arrest in February, the King said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office."
The King concluded: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
Charles III has taken a strong line of discipline on the issue and appears to be wanting to distance himself from his troublesome younger sibling to ensure the future of the monarchy.
Do Prince Edward and Princess Anne still speak to Andrew?
Neither royal sibling has been pictured with Andrew since his arrest, but according to the Telegraph, both Prince Edward and Anne, the Princess Royal, have supported him behind the scenes.
“This is a sibling issue now,” a source close to the Royal family said. “Who else does he have left?”
The article added that Anne can be trusted to speak to Andrew "in her own independent way".
Publicly, Prince Edward was the first to comment on the Epstein Files, stating at an event in Dubai in February: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this.”
Is Andrew still speaking to his daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie?
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not join the other Royal Family members at the Easter Day celebrations.
The pair were also mentioned in the Epstein Files but have not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The Mail reported there is a growing rift between the sisters and the Prince William and Catherine, who are said to be keeping them at “arm’s length” until more details emerge.
Beatrice and Eugenie have been removed as patrons of charities and have also lost their rights to a box at Ascot, but have stayed "loyal" to their parents.
A source said: "I think they should say something but I doubt they will because of their need to stay loyal to their parents in private while separating themselves in public."
Will Prince William or Prince Harry communicate with their uncle Andrew?
Prince William has not been seen with his disgraced uncle in six months and has reportedly devised plans to "deal" with Andrew before his own coronation.
Should Andrew still be alive at the point of the succession, it is understood that William would not want him to attend.
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said: "Andrew is going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him. He wants the stables cleaned. The window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the Spring, and he's a good boy, and he's done what he’s been told."
Prince Harry also remains out of touch with his uncle, accusing him in his book Spare of being "embroiled in a shameful scandal".