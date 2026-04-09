Do Royal siblings still speak with Andrew, and is the former Duke of York still speaking with Prince William, Harry, or his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie?

By William Mata

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was joined by his brother Prince Edward at his new Sandringham residence for a "quiet word," over Easter weekend.

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The Royal Family at Windsor 1970 (l-r) Prince Philip, Princess Anne, The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward Photo by The Henshaw Archive. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Full name and title: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh),

Age: 66,

Born: Buckingham Palace, London, February, 19, 1960,

Relationships: reportedly dated Koo Stark (actress) for 2 years, married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 until divorce in 1996,

Children: Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena, Princess Beatrice (Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi),

Net worth: exact net worth has never been made public, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates it at £3.7 million,

What did Andrew do to lose his title? Pressured by King Charles III to give them up due to the sexual assault accusations made by Virginia Giuffre and his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,

Is Andrew still in line for the throne? He is still eighth in line for the throne (behind Prince William of Wales; Prince George of Wales; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Archie of Sussex; and Princess Lilibet of Sussex),

Does Prince Andrew still get paid? After he stopped being a working royal in 2019, he stopped receiving any public funding from the sovereign grant

Work has finished to install security gates and fencing around Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Alamy

Does King Charles still speak to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? King Charles was pictured speaking to his brother Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last September, but has appeared to have distanced himself since the Epstein Files revealed further implications. Upon Andrew's arrest in February, the King said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office." The King concluded: "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R." Charles III has taken a strong line of discipline on the issue and appears to be wanting to distance himself from his troublesome younger sibling to ensure the future of the monarchy.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne behind the Waleses. Picture: Alamy

Do Prince Edward and Princess Anne still speak to Andrew? Neither royal sibling has been pictured with Andrew since his arrest, but according to the Telegraph, both Prince Edward and Anne, the Princess Royal, have supported him behind the scenes. “This is a sibling issue now,” a source close to the Royal family said. “Who else does he have left?” The article added that Anne can be trusted to speak to Andrew "in her own independent way". Publicly, Prince Edward was the first to comment on the Epstein Files, stating at an event in Dubai in February: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this.”

Andrew, flanked by his daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice at the wedding of Harry and Meghan in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Is Andrew still speaking to his daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie? Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie did not join the other Royal Family members at the Easter Day celebrations. The pair were also mentioned in the Epstein Files but have not been accused of any wrongdoing. The Mail reported there is a growing rift between the sisters and the Prince William and Catherine, who are said to be keeping them at “arm’s length” until more details emerge. Beatrice and Eugenie have been removed as patrons of charities and have also lost their rights to a box at Ascot, but have stayed "loyal" to their parents. A source said: "I think they should say something but I doubt they will because of their need to stay loyal to their parents in private while separating themselves in public."

William has wanted to distance himself from Andrew. Picture: Alamy