Charles and Camilla, Will and Kate, Zara and Mike Tindall amongst others met in Gloucestershire for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips marries Harriet Sperling In Gloucestershire. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King and Queen were greeted by cheers from well-wishers as they arrived at the wedding of the Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips.

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Charles and Camilla joined members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in Kemble, Gloucestershire. Members of the public from as far afield as Ireland also travelled to the event and cheered loudly as William and Kate arrived at All Saints Church.

The King waves as he greets well-wishes. Picture: Getty

Queen Camilla smiles as she arrives for the wedding. Picture: Getty

Metal barriers, forming two pens for the media and public, were erected around the church and road closures were in place. There were shouts of “hip hip hooray” as bride Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, arrived along with her three bridesmaids – Mr Phillips’s children Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, as well as Ms Sperling’s teenage daughter Georgina. Also in attendance were Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, accompanied by their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Catherine, Princess of Wales leaves the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Picture: Getty

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling. Picture: Getty

The Prince of Wales at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips. Picture: Alamy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in attendance. The church, with its tall spire, sits in the heart of Kemble.

The Princess Royal at the wedding of Harriet Sperling to Peter Phillips at All Saints Church. Picture: Alamy

Princess Beatrice, Counsellor of State and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Royal wedding. Picture: Getty

Mr Phillips lives nearby on his mother’s Gatcombe Park estate in Minchinhampton. The 48-year-old, the son of Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, is the King’s nephew, William and Harry’s first cousin, and the brother of Zara.

Harriet Sperling and bridesmaids, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Georgia Sperling. Picture: Alamy

Harriet Sperling and bridesmaids, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Georgia Sperling. Picture: Alamy

Mr Phillips split from his first wife Autumn in 2020 after 12 years of marriage and shares custody of their two children. The pair married in a grand royal wedding in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 2008. Mr Phillips’s engagement to Ms Sperling, who he began dating in 2024, was announced in August last year.

Peter and Harriet smile as they leave their wedding. Picture: Getty

The couple smile outside the church. Picture: Getty