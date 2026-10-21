116 children and 28 adults were killed in the Aberfan disaster in 1966.

White granite memorials for victims of the October 1966 Aberfan Disaster. Picture: Alex Martin/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will join politicians, survivors and bereaved families in remembering the 116 children and 28 adults killed in the Aberfan disaster as people come together to mark the 60th anniversary.

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The disaster struck when out when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste slid down the hillside before engulfing Pantglas Junior School on October 21 1966. The disaster unfolded, following days of heavy rain, when excavated mining debris from the Merthyr Vale Colliery was dislodged and came thundering down the hillside. The waste material had been piled high on the side of Mynydd Merthyr – above Aberfan – for years, even though there were numerous underground springs below. Children in Pantglas Junior School were just getting ready for lessons when 1.5 million cubic feet of liquefied slurry crashed into the school and a number of nearby houses. About half the children from the junior school died in the tragedy, which happened on the last day before half term. Read more: Burnham hails 'strength of community' as he lays wreath in Aberfan ahead of 60th anniversary of mining disaster which killed 144 Read more: King and Queen welcome Sultan of Oman to Windsor Castle ahead of state banquet

Glamorgan Fire Service of the scene of the Aberfan disaster. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Charles, Camilla and William will visit the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which is located on the site of the junior school, and the nearby Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre. They will join survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives. A short prayer and a moment of silence will be held, during which The King and The Prince of Wales will lay wreaths, and The Queen will place a posy. At the community centre the royal party will meet retired members of the emergency services who helped in the hours and days after the disaster. They will then spend time with survivors, bereaved parents, and siblings of those who died. Later, Prince William will visit Ynysowen Community Primary School where he will unveil the Aberfan Memorial Tree, a new sculpture created to commemorate the anniversary.

Queen Elizabeth II visited eight days after the tragedy and shortly after a mass funeral had taken place. Her decision not to visit sooner was said to have been one of the greatest regrets of her reign. She returned to Aberfan three more times during her life and opened Ynysowen Primary School in 2012. Charles, who was then the prince of Wales, visited Aberfan in 2016 and privately laid a wreath bearing the words “Er bythol gof a chyda’r cydymdeiumlad dwysaf”, meaning “In continuing memory and deepest sympathy”. He planted a sweetgum tree in the Aberfan Memorial Garden and spoke to survivors at a reception before delivering a speech that included a message from the late Queen. William previously met survivors of the Aberfan disaster when he visited with the Princess of Wales in 2023. First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, who will attend the remembrance event, described Aberfan as “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history”. “The events of 21st October 1966 devastated the community of Aberfan. It robbed a generation of its children of their futures in a matter of moments,” he said ahead of the anniversary. “Hearing stories of that day is an early memory that left a deep and lasting effect on me. “It brought home to me the horror of that day for all those who were there, and who lived to bear witness to what happened. “The story of Aberfan will never be forgotten. It is a story of the most terrible loss and grief. But also a story of the resilience of a community over six decades.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) with Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock (right) speak to local children during a visit to Aberfan. Picture: PA Images/Alamy