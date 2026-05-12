Meghan and Harry have shared a number of photos of her children Archie and Lilibet on a family trip to Disneyland.

Clearly a fan of princesses, the pictures some of the pictures show Lilibet, who turns five next month, hugging Cinderella and also meeting Sleeping Beauty.

In one of the pics, Meghan is wearing a Minnie Mouse hat while Archie dons a cap with the aliens from Toy Story.

Accompanying the family was Meghan's mum Doria Ragland who joined the fun at the California themepark.

It appears Meghan invited her as a way to extend their joint Mother's Day celebrations from Sunday.