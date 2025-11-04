Sarah Ferguson faces an uncertain future following her ex-husband Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and exiled to Sandringham.

The publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl preempted the former prince to be stripped of his birthright royal titles.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he is now known, continues to “vigorously deny the accusations,” and said that an out of court settlement with Ms Giuffre, reached in 2022, was not an admission of guilt.

Sarah, who divorced Andrew in 1996, has also been implicated in the affair and is no longer known as the Duchess of York.

She has been shown to email Epstein, saying that he was a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" even after she publicly pledging to cut ties with the paedophile.

Sarah will reportedly now "make her own plans" after the move, marking an end to the pair's cohabitation, which has continued for 30 years after their 1996 divorce.

But where will Sarah live now? She has not commented to state where next, but these are thought to be some of her options.