Where could Sarah Ferguson live next?
Former Duchess of York will not join Andrew in Sandringham with Fergie linked to a few locations.
Sarah Ferguson faces an uncertain future following her ex-husband Andrew being stripped of his royal titles and exiled to Sandringham.
The former Duke of York has agreed to move out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor after further accusations that he had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old victim of trafficking.
The publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir Nobody’s Girl preempted the former prince to be stripped of his birthright royal titles.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, as he is now known, continues to “vigorously deny the accusations,” and said that an out of court settlement with Ms Giuffre, reached in 2022, was not an admission of guilt.
Sarah, who divorced Andrew in 1996, has also been implicated in the affair and is no longer known as the Duchess of York.
She has been shown to email Epstein, saying that he was a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend" even after she publicly pledging to cut ties with the paedophile.
Sarah will reportedly now "make her own plans" after the move, marking an end to the pair's cohabitation, which has continued for 30 years after their 1996 divorce.
But where will Sarah live now? She has not commented to state where next, but these are thought to be some of her options.
Berkshire
Sarah has lived in the county for most of her life and an easier transition to her new life could be to stay put.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital: “[She is to] to rent or purchase her own home, most likely in Berkshire where she has lived most of her entire life.”
London
Sarah is said to be reluctant to fully leave the capital, and according to Cosmopolitan, is “quietly touring tiny one-bedroom flats across London”.
A source said: “She’s not leaving the city. Fergie would rather downsize than disappear.”
Sarah has recently sold a property she owns in Mayfair, west London, with the funds set to go to her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Norfolk
There are no reports to suggest that Sarah is househunting in Norfolk but, having lived with Andrew for decades, she might be wanting to live close to her former husband.
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard reportedly said: “Sarah will not move in with Andrew. Despite always being the faithful ex-wife, she realises it will do her no favors continuing her association with him.”
Australia
A (quite literal) far out suggestion is that Sarah could move Down Under.
The former duchess has a large profile in Australia and last year visited several cities as part of a book tour. It would be a very fresh start for her - and also a long way from her family.