House of horrors as RSPCA discovers 250 poodles living in filthy, squalid conditions - after breeders got 'overwhelmed'
The RSPCA has shared a shocking image taken during a rescue of hundreds of poodles kept in filthy living conditions in a filthy breeder house.
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The image of the dogs was so appalling that the RSPCA was forced to deny that the image was AI.
More than 250 of the poodle-cross dogs were found at the same property.
The RSPCA said the numbers and living conditions of the dogs had rapidly grown out of control amid extenuating family circumstances.
87 dogs were taken in by the RSPCA and the rest went to the Dogs Trust.
'Beginning to enjoy life'
RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre said they took in some of these dogs, including Eva and Teddy who are both still looking for homes.
"When they arrived, their coats were severely matted, their skin sore and uncomfortable, and the outside world was completely overwhelming. Some were so frightened we had to carry them from their kennels to the grass.
"Some have started to play, while others would simply sit, leaning into us for reassurance, unsure of everything around them.
"Since being in our care, they have made incredible progress. They are beginning to enjoy life, but there are still moments where new experiences can feel scary."
"Many of the dogs from this rescue have now been reserved or have already gone to their new homes and we couldn’t be prouder of how far they’ve come.
"Eva and Teddy are now ready to find patient, understanding owners too, who can continue their journey and show them the world isn’t such a scary place."
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'Shocking'
RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: "This shocking image is the reality of many multi-animal cases, and the situation our frontline officers seem to be confronting more and more - with reports of cases involving 10, 20 and even 100 animals on the rise.
"We understand that people are so aghast they don't believe what they are seeing. But this photo is not AI - it's real.
"This is the staggering reality of what can happen when even well-meaning owners become overwhelmed - over-breeding can take over, and conditions can spiral out of control."