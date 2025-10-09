The club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists he won't be forced into making any "knee jerk reactions."

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim given three years to prove himself. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be given three years to prove himself, according to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amorim, 40, has been in post for almost a year and will be given more time to turn around the club's fortunes. In a public backing, INEOS owner Sir Ratcliffe admitted the club "hasn't had the best of seasons" but also hinted results need to improve soon. Portuguese national Amorim was appointed in November 2024 but statistically has the worst win-rate of any Man United manager in history. Read more: Manchester United to make up to 200 more staff redundant as Sir Jim Ratcliffe axes free lunches Read more: Ineos blames Chinese imports and energy costs as it axes 60 jobs in Hull

Sir Ratcliffe said: "He has not had the best of seasons. "Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That's where I would be. "The press, sometimes I don’t understand. They want overnight success. They think it's a light switch.

The club's co-owner told the Business Podcast he won't make any "knee-jerk" reactions. Picture: Getty

"You know, you flick a switch and it’s all going to be roses tomorrow. You can't run a club like Manchester United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week." Sir Ratcliffe has headed football operations since December 2023 after purchasing an initial 25% stake in the club. Since then he has come under fire for implementing cost-cutting strategies that have reportedly seen over 400 jobs lost in the club.

He made the headlines earlier this year after getting rid of free lunches for staff at the club's canteen “The costs were just too high," he told the Times Business podcast. “There are some fantastic people at Manchester United, but there was also a level of mediocrity and it had become bloated. I got a lot of flak for the free lunches, but no one's ever given me a free lunch.

The club's ownership came under fire this year after hundreds of jobs were cut to reduce costs. Picture: Getty

"The biggest correlation, like it or not, between results and any external factor, is profitability. "The more cash you have got, the better squad you can build. So a lot of what we have done in the first year is spend an awful lot of time putting the club on a sustainable, healthy footing." The most recent financial figures showed the club made a loss of £33mil.