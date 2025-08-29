Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said “sometimes I want to quit” after the club’s embarrassing cup defeat to Grimsby on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

United came back from 2-0 down during their clash against fourth-tier Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round, but lost it 12-11 as summer signing Bryan Mbeumo missed the decisive kick. After the game, Amorim appeared crestfallen as he declared “something has to change” at Old Trafford and said that the players’ performance “spoke really loud”. In the days that followed, reports claiming the Portuguese manager could resign from his position were widespread. Read more: Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence earn first England call-ups

Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

But ahead of Saturday’s match against Burnley, Amorim said his responses can be more extreme in the heat of the moment after a game. “Every time in the future we have one defeat like that I’m going to be like that, I’m going to say sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I defend my players,” he said. “This is my way of doing things and I’m going to be like that. And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and annoyed. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. “I’m not going to be like that.” Smiling, Amorim then added: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players, sometimes I don’t want to be with them. I need to improve on that, it’s going to be hard but now I’m focused on the next game.” United opened the season with a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal before taking a point from a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday. The shock loss to Grimsby has dealt another blow to confidence after a summer in which the club invested £200million in a new front line, giving Saturday’s match at home to the newly-promoted Clarets the feel of a must-win fixture.

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after his team concede during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Grimsby Town. Picture: Getty