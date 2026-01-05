Amorim was handed more than £200m to spend in the summer.

Ruben Amorim has cast serious doubt over his future at Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Ruben Amorim’s future as Manchester United boss is reportedly in serious doubt after a series of comments he made about the club’s hierarchy following his side’s 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday.

A furious Amorim stressed that he is United's manager rather than just their coach during the press conference that saw him raise doubts over his future. The Portuguese, who repeatedly raised the prospect of leaving when his contract expires in 2027, had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match and refused to clarify his recent comments about the club's transfer plans. Amorim name-checked the former United captain and pundit Gary Neville as he said: "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club."

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

Neville responded to Amorim’s outburst as he drew comparisons with Enzo Maresca falling out with the Chelsea ownership, which ultimately ended with the Italian’s departure from Stamford Bridge. “Something’s happened there in the last week with the quotes that are coming out that mean that Ruben Amorim is now starting to unleash a little bit, as Maresca did when he said, ‘I’ve had the worst 48 hours (at Chelsea)’,” said Neville. “It’s not quite that, but it’s something similar in a way which it’s not explicit what he means. “Everyone’s having to read between the lines what he means, which looks to me like he’s not happy with something within the hierarchy. “That’s the sort of thing that basically is coming out of it. He’s mentioned my name in there as well, apparently. “I think that’s one of the things that managers tend to do towards difficult periods. They tend to sort of have a go at pundits and I’ve no problem with that whatsoever.