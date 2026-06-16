The Portuguese coach has agreed to join until June 2028 plus option until June 2029

Ruben Amorim is the new AC Milan boss. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been appointed AC Milan’s new head coach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old joins the Italian giants after they finished fifth in Serie A last season, just outside of the Champions League spots, which led to the sacking of Massimiliano Allegri. it comes after the Portuguese coach was sacked as United head coach in January this year after 14 months in charge. Speaking on his new role, he told the club's website: "There are ambitions that stay with you throughout your career, and coaching AC Milan has always been one of mine. Read more: Brooklyn Beckham widens rift with 'heartbroken' family over ‘exploitative’ World Cup advert Read more: England defender Tino Livramento ruled out of World Cup after sustaining calf injury

Welcoming our new head coach, Rúben Amorim ✍️ pic.twitter.com/N6JizMF9Fq — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 16, 2026

"I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. "It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colours represent." He added: "I can’t wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan." The club's chief Gerry Cardinale said: "We have tracked Ruben for years and his Sporting tenure is extremely impressive and reflects the style of play that we are looking for.

Amorim was sacked from Man United in January. Picture: Getty

"He is one of the most prepared and innovative coaches of the new European generation – young, ambitious, and with a modern footballing identity defined by dominating games in possession, a modern pressing system and a clear tactical approach. "Ruben believes in high-press attacking football with quick transitions that enable greater goal scoring. "His philosophy aligns perfectly with our vision, while his leadership qualities and track record in developing players stood out to us.