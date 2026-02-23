The ex-Chelsea man hit the deck with barely 11 minutes played, with his side drawing 0-0, leading his team-mates to run over and check on him

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was rushed to hospital on a stretcher and in a neck brace. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a nasty head injury after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper while playing for AC Milan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Premier League star, 30, was rushed to hospital on a stretcher and in a neck brace after he challenged for a ball with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo. The ex-Chelsea man hit the deck with barely 11 minutes played, with his side drawing 0-0, leading his team-mates to run over and check on him. Read more: Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze each strike twice as Arsenal thrash Tottenham Read more: Sheffield Wednesday relegated in record time after heated Steel City derby loss

The injury occurred after he challenged for a ball with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo. Picture: Getty