England star Ruben Loftus-Cheek rushed to hospital after horrific clash
The ex-Chelsea man hit the deck with barely 11 minutes played, with his side drawing 0-0, leading his team-mates to run over and check on him
England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a nasty head injury after colliding with the opposition goalkeeper while playing for AC Milan.
The former Premier League star, 30, was rushed to hospital on a stretcher and in a neck brace after he challenged for a ball with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo.
A lengthy delay then followed as medics checked him over on the pitch, before he was placed onto the stretcher and taken to hospital.
It was later reported that he had suffered a fractured jaw and a broken tooth, meaning he will face months on the sidelines.
AC Milan went go on to lose 1-0, with Mariano Troilo scoring the decisive goal 10 minutes from time.
Loftus-Cheek has been a regular starter for Massimiliano Allegri's side since he joined from Chelsea in 2023, scoring 13 times in his 95 appearances.
Before moving to Italy, he played 155 times for Chelsea, while also enjoying loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham.
His latest injury will potentially hinder his chances of being a part of England's World Cup squad in the summer.
Thomas Tuchel called him up to the national side last year, having not played for the Three Lions since 2018.