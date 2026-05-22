Rubio has rejected suggestions that Washington was engaged in nation-building

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives remarks at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22. Picture: Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Cuba poses a "national security threat" to America, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, as a carrier strike group arrives in the Caribbean.

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Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz arrived in the Caribbean on Wednesday, sparking further concerns that the US could be considering military action against its communist neighbour. The Nimitz strike group was described by US Southern Command as "the epitome of readiness and presence, unmatched reach and lethality, and strategic advantage". Rubio has rejected suggestions that Washington was engaged in nation-building. "It's not nation-building," he told reporters before leaving for a NATO ministers meeting in Sweden. "We are addressing something that's directly related to the national security of the United States." Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces investigation into ‘sex offences' claims over woman ‘who spent night with him before Palace tour and tea’ Read more: NATO allies slammed for 'going into hiding' over Iran war as US hints that peace deal is coming soon

Welcome to the Caribbean, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group!



The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the embarked Carrier Air Wing 17 (CVW-17), USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) are the epitome of readiness and presence, unmatched reach and lethality, and strategic… pic.twitter.com/83mfzSIKzd — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 20, 2026

Rubio said on Thursday that the chances of a negotiated settlement with Cuba were “not high but the United States would prefer a diplomatic solution. President Donald Trump is pushing for "regime change" in Cuba, where communists ‌have been in charge since Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959. Cuba has accepted a U.S. offer of $100 million in humanitarian aid, Rubio said. "That remains our preference with Cuba," he told reporters. "I'm just being honest with you, you know, the likelihood of that happening, given who we're dealing with right now, is not high. "But if they have a change of heart, you know, we're here. And in the meantime, we'll keep doing what we need to do."

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez speaks during a press conference. Picture: YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images