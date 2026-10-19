Zelenskyy said the US has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help it defend against Russian missile strikes, after a brief pause.

Marco Rubio insists no pause to US sharing intelligence with Ukraine. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Marco Rubio has denied that the US stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, following claims from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Ukraine has relied on US intelligence to spot fast-moving ballistic missiles fired in waves by Russia at its cities. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rubio addressed the reported pausing of intelligence sharing, strongly denying the claims and suggesting Zelenskyy should be focused on bringing an end to the war with Russia. Rubio said: "I don't know where he's getting these things from. Or why he's saying these things to the press. You should go back and ask him. "There's been no pause. What he should be focused on, and what we want to be focused on, is bringing an end to this war. That's what he should be focused on. That's what we want everybody to be focused on. That's what we want the Russians to be focused on." Read more: Ukraine defies Trump with major 1,000-drone attack on Russia Read more: UK taking 'different approach' to Trump on Ukraine, Yvette Cooper tells LBC

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the US had resumed sharing intelligence after a pause. Picture: Belga News Agency/Alamy

On Sunday, Zelenskyy said the US has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help it defend against Russian missile strikes, after the alleged brief pause. US President Donald Trump had said earlier this week that Washington was still sharing intelligence, although Ukrainian officials said some Russian strikes had occurred without warning. Zelenskyy said intelligence-sharing had been interrupted but later "de-blocked". "We are very thankful for this," he said. "Now it works." Zelenskyy said other US actions, such as signing a deal to import Russian diesel and waiving sanctions on Russia, will hurt Ukraine. "If the United States will officially take the side of Russia, of course if these two countries will be together, of course we will not prevail, and we will not be able to stand," he said. "We want to trust him, and I hope that he will change his decisions," Zelenskyy said. "Because I think that it's all mistakes and it will not help us. And it will not help United States."