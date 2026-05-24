The US Secretary of State told reporters in New Delhi that 'final progress' had not been made in discussions with Iran and further announcements will be left to Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Rubio speaking in New Delhi during an official visit to India. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has told reporters during his visit to New Delhi that significant progress has been made on the situation in Iran - as sources suggest Iran could hand over its uranium stockpile.

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Mr Rubio said there is the chance of "good news" in the coming hours over the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen shipping restrictions in place since April - a move that has sent fuel prices around the world soaring. It comes as two US sources claimed Iran has agreed to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of what Donald Trump claimed was a “largely negotiated” deal to end the war, according to the New York Times. Speaking on Sunday, Mr Rubio insisted he will leave any further announcements for Donald Trump. But he cautioned that there has not been "final progress" in discussions with Iran and reiterated that the "ultimate goal is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon". "The president has been clear about that, they will never possess a nuclear weapon, certainly not as long as Donald Trump is president of the United States," he said. Read more: 'Iran-skeptic' Tulsi Gabbard quits as US director of national intelligence Read more: Trump upends green card process as administration demands applicants 'leave the US before applying'

Donald Trump last night said a deal only needs to be finalised. Picture: Getty

Rubio also said Iran doesn't own the Strait of Hormuz and warned that while the US President wants to find a diplomatic way to solve the problems over the waterway, it will be resolved "one way or the other". Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim on Sunday morning reported that the Strait of Hormuz "will not return to its pre-war status" under an agreement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated news outlet said the number of ships passing through the strait will be restored to pre-war levels within 30 days and that Iran will exercise "its sovereignty over the strait". The news agency added that Tehran has not yet agreed to any actions on its nuclear program. It said that under the potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, Washington would waive its sanctions against selling Iranian oil. It also emphasised that the war must be ended on all fronts, including Lebanon and that Israel would have to end the war in Lebanon.

The president is still locked in dispute with Iran. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a draft peace deal between the US and Iran had been 'largely' agreed and would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. Mr Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim-majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US President added that "in addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened". Following Mr Trump's announcement, the foreign minister of mediator Pakistan said there were “grounds for optimism that a positive and durable outcome is within reach”. Ishaq Dar said Donald Trump’s phone call with Middle Eastern leaders and Pakistan “marks a significant step closer toward the shared objective of regional peace, stability and an early diplomatic outcome”. He also said on X that "Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at lasting peace, mutual respect, and regional stability.” Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, added: Dialogue and diplomacy must prevail over conflict and confrontation for the collective prosperity and security of our region and beyond.” A US response is expected by Sunday, the sources said, with Mr Trump reportedly due to speak by phone with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan.

Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social on Saturday. Picture: Truth Social

Earlier, the US President said discussions were moving forward as senior officials on both sides signalled that work on a draft agreement was continuing. Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump said he had seen a draft agreement but would not say whether it was good enough. The US president said negotiators were "getting a lot closer" to reaching an agreement – before stating later: "Either we reach a good deal ​or I'll blow them to a ​thousand hells." He repeated Washington’s position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and said Tehran’s enriched uranium would need to be “satisfactorily handled”. “I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” he said. Iran also pointed to movement in the talks, while cautioning that key differences remain. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said: “The trend this week has been towards a reduction in disputes, but there are still issues that need to be discussed through mediators. “We will have to wait and see where the situation ends in the next three or four days.”

The president said he will try and make the wedding but admitted the timing was not ideal. Picture: Alamy

Iranian state television quoted Baghaei as saying the latest draft provides a “framework” for a future settlement. He said the proposal should cover the main issues needed to end what Tehran called the “imposed war”, with further talks expected over the next 30 to 60 days before any final agreement is reached. The comments come after Mr Trump confirmed he will miss his son's wedding after admitting the timing is "not good" due to a "thing called Iran and other things". The US President also described Donald Trump Junior as a "very good person I've known for a long time" ahead of the celebration this weekend. He told reporters at the White House on Thursday evening: "He'd like me to go, but it's just going to be a small little private affair. "I am going to try and make it. I said this is not good timing for me.

The US President described his son, Donald Trump Junior, as a "very good person I've known for a long time" . Picture: Getty

"I have a thing called Iran and other things. That is one I can't win on, If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed, by the fake news of course I'm talking about. "He's got a very good person I've known for a long time. Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage." But around 24 hours later, the president told followers on Truth Social that he would be unable to attend. He wrote: "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP." Trump Jnr, 48, will tie the knot with Bettina Anderson, 39, in the Bahamas on Saturday in front of a group of around 50 friends and family.

🚨 LMAO! Q: "Are you attending your son's wedding this weekend, by the way?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news!"



"Uh, he'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/UNYns0FtEt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

The US and Iran are still on fragile ground while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy.On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that discussions aimed at halting the conflict with Iran have shown "some slight progress". However hours earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened "war beyond the region" if the US launches further strikes. The IRGC said in a statement: "We have not yet deployed all the capacities of the Islamic Revolution against them. "But now, if aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time extend beyond the region, and our crushing blows in places you do not expect will bring you to utter ruin."