Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been injured in a car crash. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been 'severely injured' in a car crash in New Hampshire, his spokesperson said.

Giuliani, 81, has a “fractured thoracic vertebrae” and multiple cuts and bruises after his car was hit from the rear on Saturday night, spokesperson Michael Ragusa said. Mr Giuliani, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash in which he was reported to be helping a woman injured in a domestic violence incident. Despite his injuries, Mr Giuliani is in "good spirits", Mr Ragusa said. Read more: US court rules Trump's tariffs on most countries, including Britain, are illegal

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at a Trump rally. Picture: Getty

He continued: “Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” he said. “He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety. “Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed,” he added.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025