Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani severely injured in car crash after 'helping domestic violence victim'
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been 'severely injured' in a car crash in New Hampshire, his spokesperson said.
Giuliani, 81, has a “fractured thoracic vertebrae” and multiple cuts and bruises after his car was hit from the rear on Saturday night, spokesperson Michael Ragusa said.
Mr Giuliani, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash in which he was reported to be helping a woman injured in a domestic violence incident.
Despite his injuries, Mr Giuliani is in "good spirits", Mr Ragusa said.
He continued: “Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” he said. “He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.
“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed,” he added.
@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR— Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025
“He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”
Mr Giuliani served as New York City mayor from 1994 to 2001.
He received praise for his leadership of the US's largest city during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks - receiving the moniker "America's Mayor" as a result.
He went on to become Donald Trump's lawyer during his first term in the White House.
After Mr Trump's 2020 defeat, Giuliani peddled a slew of false claims about the result, aiding conspiracy theories that the election was "rigged."
In January, two election workers were awarded $148 million (£110 million) after winning their defamation case against Mr Giuliani.