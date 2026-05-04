Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in hospital, his spokesperson has said.

The 81-year-old former mayor of New York City was admitted to hospital at the weekend, where he remains in a "critical but stable" condition.

It is not yet known why he is in hospital.

Giuliani was seen coughing several times during his show broadcast on X on Friday.

His spokesperson Ted Goodman called for prayers for Giuliani in a social media post on X.

He said: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.

"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

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