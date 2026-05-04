Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani in hospital in 'critical but stable' condition
It is not yet known why he is in hospital
Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in hospital, his spokesperson has said.
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The 81-year-old former mayor of New York City was admitted to hospital at the weekend, where he remains in a "critical but stable" condition.
It is not yet known why he is in hospital.
Giuliani was seen coughing several times during his show broadcast on X on Friday.
His spokesperson Ted Goodman called for prayers for Giuliani in a social media post on X.
He said: "Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.
"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."
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Giuliani was a key figure in the first Trump administration, serving as an advisor during the presidential campaign in 2016 and then as an attorney on the President's legal team.
He represented Donald Trump in lawsuits following the 2020 election and was subsequently indicted in the prosecution related to the election in Georgia.
Giuliani was also named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the prosecution of Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The President took to Truth Social to praise Giuliani as a "true warrior", adding it is "so sad" what has happened to him.
Trump said: "Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition.
"What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!
"They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"