Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, Dame Helen Mirren and six Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours
The long-awaited King's Birthday Honours list has been released, with names across sport, film and literature mentioned
Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, actress Dame Helen Mirren and six of the European Championship-winning Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours.
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Sinfield has been knighted, becoming Sir Kevin, alongside members of the England women’s football team, who were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).
The former England rugby league captain has accomplished six running challenges, following in the steps of Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 from motor neurone disease (MND).
Sir Kevin who has so far raised over £10 million for charities dedicated to MND, and was given a knighthood for his services to the wider MND community, in addition to services to league and union rugby.
Sinfield said “I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this award on behalf of the rugby and MND communities”.
“Since I first played rugby when I was seven, rugby league has given me so much.
“I am particularly proud to follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Billy Boston with rugby league’s second-ever knighthood in over 130 years of the sport. Sir Billy overcame so much in his life and is still loved by the game.”
Sir Kevin, 45, is taking on his seventh and final endurance challenge – all of which have been based around the number seven as it was the number Burrow wore in his playing days – in September.
Lindsey Burrow, widow of Rob Burrow, said: “On behalf of the whole Burrow family, I would like to congratulate Kevin on his knighthood. We are all delighted for him and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient.
“Kevin did so much for Rob but also the whole MND community with raising awareness and funds to support families and aid research. I know he has said he is dedicated to supporting the MND community for however long it takes to find a cure, and that means so much to so many people to have a champion like Kevin in their corner.
“As Rob used to say, everyone should have a friend like Kevin and so many people will be pleased to see him get this recognition.”
Actress Dame Helen Mirren was made a Companion of Honour for services to drama.
There are only 65 Companions of Honour at any one time.
Dame Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, received the honour just days after footage circulated on social media showing her being verbally abused while walking in central London with her husband.
The footage, which was filmed last year, showed the 80-year-old being called an “evil Zionist” as she walked in a street in Tower Hill in London with her husband, American film director Taylor Hackford.
In football, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in last summer’s nail-biting Euros final, was one of the players to be made an MBE.
Thousands of fans lined the Mall in July to celebrate the Lionesses’ dramatic victory over Spain.
At 20 years old, rising star forward Michelle Agyemang is the youngest recipient on the list.
Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, forwards Alessia Russo and Lauren James, and defender Jess Carter were also honoured.
Nearly 1,200 people from across the UK received honours in the latest list.
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi became an MBE for his services to music and charity, and Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley received the same honour for her services to drama and her charity work.
Iommi said: “What an unbelievable honour to receive an MBE.
“It’s been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connects with so many over the years.”
Riley, who turns 50 in July, told the Press Association: “Wow, if this is not my best 50th birthday present, being awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list, I don’t know what is.
“To say I am humbled is an absolute understatement.
“Thank you so much, my heart is the warmest it could ever be.”
David Sproxton and Peter Lord, the co-founders of the Academy Award-winning animation studio behind beloved characters such as Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, were both knighted for their services to the creative industries and to charity.
Sir David and Sir Peter founded Aardman together more than 50 years ago.
“We both feel it is an extraordinary privilege and an honour – as well as a complete and utter surprise – to be recognised in this way,” the duo said in a statement.
“As we accept these awards, we humbly bow and salute all of those who have joined us on this extraordinary journey.”
Broadcaster and musician Cerys Matthews became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to music.
The Catatonia singer, who fronts a weekly show on BBC Radio 6 Music, was made an MBE in 2014.
DJ Judge Jules, who became an MBE, said the honour feels like “a reward for my industry” while TV presenter Anneka Rice was made an MBE for her services to charity and broadcasting.
She took on various tasks in her show Challenge Anneka, which aired from 1989 to 1995 and was briefly revived in 2023, often to raise money for charity.
The Gruffalo writer Julia Donaldson and Noughts and Crosses author Malorie Blackman both received damehoods for their services to literature.
Dame Julia was the UK’s best-selling author last year, overtaking Harry Potter creator JK Rowling amid the Gruffalo’s continued popularity and the success of more recent characters like Zog the dragon.
She said: “Receiving this honour has been a very happy surprise. It’s really gratifying to have children’s books recognised in this way.”
Businessman Dave Fishwick, who inspired Netflix’s Bank Of Dave film, was made an OBE for services to finance, business and charity.
He told PA the honour was “wonderful” and “unbelievable”.
Beauty entrepreneur and make-up artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury, was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).
The 53-year-old founded her eponymous beauty brand in 2013 after working as a celebrity make-up artist for more than 20 years, having created looks for the likes of Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian.
The oldest recipient was 101-year-old Pauline Hough, who received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to theatre and to the community in Nantwich, Cheshire.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
“Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
“It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.”