The long-awaited King's Birthday Honours list has been released, with names across sport, film and literature mentioned

Kevin Sinfield, Helen Mirren and Chloe Kelly have been honoured on the list. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Bell

Rugby league great Kevin Sinfield, actress Dame Helen Mirren and six of the European Championship-winning Lionesses lead the King’s Birthday Honours.

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Sinfield has been knighted, becoming Sir Kevin, alongside members of the England women’s football team, who were made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The former England rugby league captain has accomplished six running challenges, following in the steps of Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 from motor neurone disease (MND). Sir Kevin who has so far raised over £10 million for charities dedicated to MND, and was given a knighthood for his services to the wider MND community, in addition to services to league and union rugby. Sinfield said “I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this award on behalf of the rugby and MND communities”. “Since I first played rugby when I was seven, rugby league has given me so much. “I am particularly proud to follow in the footsteps of the great Sir Billy Boston with rugby league’s second-ever knighthood in over 130 years of the sport. Sir Billy overcame so much in his life and is still loved by the game.”

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Sir Kevin, 45, is taking on his seventh and final endurance challenge – all of which have been based around the number seven as it was the number Burrow wore in his playing days – in September. Lindsey Burrow, widow of Rob Burrow, said: “On behalf of the whole Burrow family, I would like to congratulate Kevin on his knighthood. We are all delighted for him and I cannot think of a more deserving recipient. “Kevin did so much for Rob but also the whole MND community with raising awareness and funds to support families and aid research. I know he has said he is dedicated to supporting the MND community for however long it takes to find a cure, and that means so much to so many people to have a champion like Kevin in their corner. “As Rob used to say, everyone should have a friend like Kevin and so many people will be pleased to see him get this recognition.” Actress Dame Helen Mirren was made a Companion of Honour for services to drama. There are only 65 Companions of Honour at any one time.

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield was also honoured on the list. Picture: Getty

Dame Helen, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, received the honour just days after footage circulated on social media showing her being verbally abused while walking in central London with her husband. The footage, which was filmed last year, showed the 80-year-old being called an “evil Zionist” as she walked in a street in Tower Hill in London with her husband, American film director Taylor Hackford. In football, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in last summer’s nail-biting Euros final, was one of the players to be made an MBE. Thousands of fans lined the Mall in July to celebrate the Lionesses’ dramatic victory over Spain. At 20 years old, rising star forward Michelle Agyemang is the youngest recipient on the list. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, forwards Alessia Russo and Lauren James, and defender Jess Carter were also honoured.

Author Malorie Blackman received a damehood for her services to literature. Picture: Getty