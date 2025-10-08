Can you take cats on the Tube? TfL criticised for showing pets on London Underground
Charity calls for Transport for London to take down Instagram video
Transport for London has been criticised by a cat charity after sharing a video promoting pets being taken on the Tube.
Listen to this article
The content creators Lupin in London are shown taking their docile feline on the Elizabeth line, in the clip shared on Instagram on September 30.
“Of course, pets are allowed on the Tube, including cats,” one of the actors says in the promo film, which shows the animals being taken in lifts, down escalators and on trains.
Read also: Cat miraculously survives being stuck on tube train tracks for seven hours
Read also: Guinea pig found abandoned on London Underground with heartbreaking note pleading for 'new owner'
The TfL Instagram caption adds: “This is your sign to start travelling with your pet around London.”
But Cats Protection, a feline charity, has said the invitation should not necessarily be taken and has branded the video as “disturbing” and “shocking”.
Nicky Tevorrow, of the charity, said: “Busy stations and crowded Underground platforms with loud and sudden noises, such as trains arriving, announcements and crowds, should be off limits for cats.
“It is shocking to think that anyone would travel on the Underground with their cat on a lead or draped on their shoulders.”
Cats Protection has urged the video to be taken down, but it remains on the site as of Wednesday, October 8.
What are the rules for taking cats on the Tube?
In the video, the “four simple rules” of taking cats on the London Underground are explained by Lupin in London, a married couple who take their cats around the world.
- Be fully equipped, travel with carriers and harnesses,
- Don’t allow cats to sit on the passenger seats,
- Use lifts or stairs where possible, rather than escalators,
- Keep the pets in their comfort zones as much as possible.
What are the rules for taking dogs and other pets on the London Underground?
Dogs can also be taken on the Tube and this is a more common sight for Londoners.
The Blue Cross has said: “Your dog can travel for free on the London Underground and London Overground as long as they are kept on a lead or in a crate/carrier. Station staff can refuse you entry if your dog is misbehaving.”
The rules are otherwise the same as for cats, while National Rail has added that you can also bring animals under control onto sleeper trains and regular trains.
Rules extend to taking any other animals on the Tube, whether it is a guinea pig or a rabbit, as long as it is under control it is allowed.