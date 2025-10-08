Charity calls for Transport for London to take down Instagram video

Lupin in London take their cats through a ticket barrier. Picture: Instagram /TFL

By William Mata

Transport for London has been criticised by a cat charity after sharing a video promoting pets being taken on the Tube.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TfL Instagram caption adds: “This is your sign to start travelling with your pet around London.” But Cats Protection, a feline charity, has said the invitation should not necessarily be taken and has branded the video as “disturbing” and “shocking”. Nicky Tevorrow, of the charity, said: “Busy stations and crowded Underground platforms with loud and sudden noises, such as trains arriving, announcements and crowds, should be off limits for cats. “It is shocking to think that anyone would travel on the Underground with their cat on a lead or draped on their shoulders.” Cats Protection has urged the video to be taken down, but it remains on the site as of Wednesday, October 8.

What are the rules for taking cats on the Tube? In the video, the “four simple rules” of taking cats on the London Underground are explained by Lupin in London, a married couple who take their cats around the world. Be fully equipped, travel with carriers and harnesses, Don’t allow cats to sit on the passenger seats, Use lifts or stairs where possible, rather than escalators, Keep the pets in their comfort zones as much as possible.

A man carries his dog up an escalator at Liverpool Street Underground Station in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire