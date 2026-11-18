Russell Brand could be moved to another prison and be banned from communicating from his wife, Laura, after she read out a message stating his innocence.

The 51-year-old is in HMP Littlehey after being sentenced to ten and a half years after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Laura read out a statement claiming his innocence during their Sunday Service podcast, which Justice Secretary Alex Norris said was in breach of prison rules.

In the video, she said on his behalf: "I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for."

Brand could face a ban from communicating with her and also be moved to a more secure prison.

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