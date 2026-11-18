What are the rules about communicating outside of prison?
Russell Brand could be stripped of right to communicate with his wife, Laura, and may also be moved to a more secure prison after proclaiming innocence in controversial Sunday Service message
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Russell Brand could be moved to another prison and be banned from communicating from his wife, Laura, after she read out a message stating his innocence.
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The 51-year-old is in HMP Littlehey after being sentenced to ten and a half years after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Laura read out a statement claiming his innocence during their Sunday Service podcast, which Justice Secretary Alex Norris said was in breach of prison rules.
In the video, she said on his behalf: "I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for."
Brand could face a ban from communicating with her and also be moved to a more secure prison.
Read also: Andy Burnham slams Brand's message from jail and warns girls' safety still under threat
Read also: The rise and fall of Russell Brand
What are the rules about communicating outside of prison?
Prisoners are allowed to communicate with the outside world but can have this taken away if they share statements that cause distress to victims.
A prison source told LBC: “Russell Brand has broken the rules and is being investigated.
"This means he may well not be allowed to contact his wife in any calls or visits while the investigation continues.
“In future, any communication or visits will be heavily monitored.”
The Ministry of Justice said it does not comment on individual cases but told LBC: “Governors can restrict prisoners' communications where necessary and proportionate to protect victims, public safety or prison security.
“We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached.”