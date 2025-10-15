Runner dies after collapsing on London half-marathon finishing line
The man received specialist medical treatment at the event, but later died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.
A man has died after collapsing at the finish line of the Royal Parks Half Marathon over the weekend.
Listen to this article
Kory Russell was one of around 16,000 runners taking part in the iconic half-marathon race on Sunday when he suddenly collapsed in Hyde Park, London.
The Royal Parks Half Marathon started in 2008 is London's original half marathon which sees runners run through four of the eight Royal Parks.
He is reported to have worked with the US-based State Street Investment Management in London.
Read More: 'At least six' dead after Israeli troops open fire on 'suspects' in Gaza as IDF claims ceasefire was breached
Read More: Harry Styles secretly runs Berlin Marathon and notches impressive finishing time
A spokesperson for the firm said: "Kory Russell was a highly valued and respected member of the State Street team.‘We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends as they grieve their loss."
Royal Parks Half said in a statement: "With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2025 Royal Parks Half Marathon."
."Everyone involved in the organisation of the Royal Parks Half Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Kory’s family and friends.
"The family has requested privacy, and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.
"The cause of death will be established later through a post-mortem."
Kory Russell's age has also not yet been released.