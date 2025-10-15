The man received specialist medical treatment at the event, but later died after being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A man has died after collapsing at the finish line of the Royal Parks Half Marathon over the weekend. . Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

A man has died after collapsing at the finish line of the Royal Parks Half Marathon over the weekend.

Kory Russell was one of around 16,000 runners taking part in the iconic half-marathon race on Sunday when he suddenly collapsed in Hyde Park, London. The Royal Parks Half Marathon started in 2008 is London's original half marathon which sees runners run through four of the eight Royal Parks. He is reported to have worked with the US-based State Street Investment Management in London.