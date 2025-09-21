Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan will likely be part of a group of investors buying TikTok, Donald Trump has said.

President Trump shared details on the group of investors purchasing the US-arm of the video-sharing app during an interview on Sunday.

It comes as TikTok faces being banned in the United States unless its Chinese owner sells the rights to the app to an American owner.

“I hate to tell you this – a man named Lachlan is involved. You know who Lachlan is? That’s a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch,” Trump told Fox News.

