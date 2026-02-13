The Independent MP announced on Friday evening that Restore Britain - originally established as a "political movement" - will now operate as a "national political party."

Restore Britain was initially set up by Mr Lowe after his fractious exit from Reform UK last year.

It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as its partners.

Under the new arrangement, Mr Lowe is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain.

Read more: Reform council ignores ‘extreme risk’ warning to pass first budget

Read more: Labour grandee claims it's 'ludicrous' the party could have a 'better leader' than Starmer