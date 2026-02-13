Rupert Lowe launches new political party following Reform suspension
The Independent MP has officially birthed Restore Britain
Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe has formally launched a new political party.
Listen to this article
The Independent MP announced on Friday evening that Restore Britain - originally established as a "political movement" - will now operate as a "national political party."
Restore Britain was initially set up by Mr Lowe after his fractious exit from Reform UK last year.
It is now expected to act as an umbrella political party, with locally based political parties as its partners.
Under the new arrangement, Mr Lowe is expected to stand again for the Great Yarmouth constituency with local party Great Yarmouth First, which will be a partner for Restore Britain.
Read more: Reform council ignores ‘extreme risk’ warning to pass first budget
Read more: Labour grandee claims it's 'ludicrous' the party could have a 'better leader' than Starmer
Mr Lowe was suspended and referred to the police by Reform UK in March 2025 after being accused of making "verbal threats" towards party chairman Zia Yusuf.
Mr Lowe later said that Nigel Farage "must never become prime minister” after the Reform UK leader allegedly branded his behaviour “disgusting” and “contemptible” in a series of leaked private messages.
Mr Lowe denied the claims, saying the complaint to police “obviously went in just after I asked reasonable questions of Reform’s leadership”.
Senior figures from the Conservative Party, including Susan Hall and Gavin Williamson, had previously been involved in an advisory board for Restore Britain when it was described as a political movement.
It remains unclear what Mr Lowe’s decision to launch Restore Britain as a political party means for their involvement in the project.
Both have been contacted for comment.