All Royals not considered 'white British' by Restore definition, as Princess Eugenie's daughter born out of UK
Restore's leader used a classification that meant not even King Charles could classify as a White Briton, although Rupert Lowe did not comment on his status
Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's baby girl would not be considered a 'white Briton' under a definition publicised by Restore party leader Rupert Lowe.
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The baby, which has not yet been named, was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and she has become fifteenth-in-line to the throne, one ahead of Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's third son.
But the Royal connection does not make the girl a "white Briton" by the definition cited by Mr Lowe.
Restore has championed a study by Reform supporter Matt Goodwin, which has said “white Britons will become a minority by 2063". It contains a definition that means King Charles III would also not be a "white Briton".
Mr Lowe clapped back against criticism of the definition, telling the BBC's Nick Robinson: “Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs.
“The experience of what we’re talking about is quite clear, and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree."
Read also: Rupert Lowe refuses to say if the King is a 'white Briton'
Royals not considered 'white British' by Rupert Lowe's metric
As Prince Philip, the husband of the Queen, was born in Greece, this means that all of their children do not match the definition. They are:
- King Charles III,
- Princess Anne,
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,
- Prince Edward
Prince Harry was born in England, but his wife, Meghan Markle, was born in the US, which means that their children are also not meeting the standard of being "White British":
- Prince Archie of Sussex,
- Princess Lilibet of Sussex
Princess Lilibet was born in California, which means that if she had any children, they too would also fail Restore's test.
- Unnamed daughter of Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, split their time between the UK and Portugal for work, and they are said to enjoy a more ordinary life in Lisbon, where the baby was born on August 3.
Their two sons were both born in the UK.