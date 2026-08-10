Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank's baby girl would not be considered a 'white Briton' under a definition publicised by Restore party leader Rupert Lowe.

The baby, which has not yet been named, was born in Lisbon, Portugal, and she has become fifteenth-in-line to the throne, one ahead of Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth's third son.

But the Royal connection does not make the girl a "white Briton" by the definition cited by Mr Lowe.

Restore has championed a study by Reform supporter Matt Goodwin, which has said “white Britons will become a minority by 2063". It contains a definition that means King Charles III would also not be a "white Briton".

Mr Lowe clapped back against criticism of the definition, telling the BBC's Nick Robinson: “Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs.

“The experience of what we’re talking about is quite clear, and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree."

Read also: Rupert Lowe refuses to say if the King is a 'white Briton'