The shadow vessel was first built in 2007 and had been anchored off the coast of western France for a number of days.

This aerial picture taken on October 1, 2025 off the coast of the western France port of Saint-Nazaire shows French soldiers onboard the tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" . Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

French special forces troops have reportedly raided a suspected Russian vessel linked to drones wreaking havoc in NATO airspace.

The oil tanker is believed to be one of three ships in Vladimir Putin’s “Shadow Fleet” which has reportedly played a key role in deploying drones across Europe in recent weeks. French soldiers raided the ship after it was seized off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, Le Parisien reports. European leaders were alerted to the “Shadow Ship” after it was spotted off the coast of Denmark on the night of a drone incursion, which forced Copenhagen airport to shut. Read more: Bomb threat forces closure of Oktoberfest fairgrounds after deadly Munich blast

Named the Pushpa or Boracay, the Benin-flagged vesse is blacklisted by the European Union for being part of Russia's sanction-busting "shadow fleet". Picture: Getty

The 801-foot vessel was blacklisted on September 25, specialist website The Maritime Executive said. President Emmanuel Macron refused to confirm if the ship had been raided, but confirmed on Wednesday it was under investigation for "serious offences". "There were some very serious offences committed by this crew, which justify the current judicial procedure," Macron told reporters from Copenhagen. The Shadow vessel was first built in 2007 and had been anchored off the coast of western France for a number of days. Experts are convinced the vessel didn’t act alone and was most likely aided in by other ships, including one named Astrol 1, which sailed through the Øresund Strait on the night of the Denmark drone sightings. Macron added European leaders must "remain very careful" what they say in regard to Putin’s “Shadow fleet.” This comes just hours after Putin called up more than 100,000 men for military service, the largest number since 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the International Arctic Forum in Murmansk on March. Picture: Getty