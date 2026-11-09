Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was passed, but told his wife "we'll be okay" as he was lead out of the dock

Russell Brand in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, London, watched by his wife Laura, bodyguard and his father Ronald with other supporters, listening to victim impact statements. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers during his rise to international fame.

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Appearing at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, the 51-year-old comedian was slammed by the judge for what he described as "staggering arrogance". Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was passed, but told his wife "we'll be okay" as he was taken downstairs by the dock officers. Brand was accused of abusing his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims. As the judge read out the results inside, crowds of fans gathered outside the court - as they had throughout much of the trial. As Russell Brand's father, Ronald Brand, departed the courtroom, he was asked by reporters whether he had a message for his son's victims. "The victim? What, Russell?" Ron Brand responded. Read more: Russell Brand sentencing LIVE: Disgraced star jailed for more than ten years for rape and sex assaults Read more: What time will Russell Brand be sentenced?

"The girls you mean, who chased him and harassed him - is that what you mean?" his father added. During the trial, one victim who formerly worked at Channel 4 recounted how she was sexually assaulted by Brand, adding that the assaults had been “brushed under the carpet” by her bosses. She also spoke of her fears of speaking out. One of his fans told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home, while female staffers at Channel 4, MTV, and Capital Radio came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star. On Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand’s “staggering arrogance” as he sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge told Brand: “About 20 years ago Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people’s eyes you were funny and charismatic. “You had also become a sexual predator.” The judge said Brand’s “status protected you” until in 2023 journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to police. He said Brand harboured a “casual arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.

Russell Brand in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, London, listening to a victim impact statement read by the victim. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The judge said the evidence in the case also showed that Brand’s entourage during his celebrity heyday had “indulged your dreadful behaviour”. Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher was sat just a few feet away from the shamed comedian in the glass-walled dock, and has vowed to stand by her husband. Brand displayed no emotion in the dock as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife “we’ll be OK” as he was being led away to the cells. One of the victims called Brand “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life”. The rape victim told the court how she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.

Mr Justice Bennathan passing sentencing at Southwark Crown Court, London, of Russell Brand for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three other women during his showbiz career. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand’s £2.3 million townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex. But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.

She told the court on Monday that Brand’s rising fame, with starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage, and podcasts, left her afraid to speak out for years. “I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed”, she said. “His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”