Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, has said she is "very aware" of the comedian's promiscuous past, as she detailed the pair's "loving" relationship in front of jurors.

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Laura Gallacher, Brand's now-wife, gave evidence at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday as his defence team set out their case. Detailing how she and Brand broke up in summer 2007, she added that she was “very aware” of Russell Brand’s promiscuity. “I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people," she told the court. “I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.” The 52-year-old is accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. He denies the allegations against him. Read more: Russell Brand trial: What has happened so far as defence begins Read more: Jury sworn in as Russell Brand rape and sex assault trial gets underway

Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Gallacher detailed how she and Brand got back together again as a couple in 2015 and later married in 2017, having previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012. The couple have three children together. Giving evidence, Gallacher said Brand was “very caring” and they always have sex “at my pace”. Talking of when they began dating in 2007, Ms Gallacher said: “I was not experienced, I had only had one partner before Russell. “I felt entirely cared for and looked after by Russell.”

She told jurors Brand “respected my view” if she said she did not want to do something. Brand was quizzed by police four times between November 2023 and July 2025, and each time insisted he has “never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity”. The former comedian, who is now on trial for raping and sexually assaulting a series of women, told detectives that sexual misconduct allegations first made in 2023 following an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4 are “false”.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Judge Mr Justice Bennathan looking on as Russell Brand appears at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy