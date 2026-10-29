Russell Brand's wife 'very aware' of comedian's promiscuity but insists she always felt 'cared for'
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Russell Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, has said she is "very aware" of the comedian's promiscuous past, as she detailed the pair's "loving" relationship in front of jurors.
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Laura Gallacher, Brand's now-wife, gave evidence at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday as his defence team set out their case.
Detailing how she and Brand broke up in summer 2007, she added that she was “very aware” of Russell Brand’s promiscuity.
“I wasn’t interested in having a relationship with him if he was sleeping with other people," she told the court.
“I was invested, we both had told each other we loved each other but it was clear it was difficult for him to be monogamous.”
The 52-year-old is accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. He denies the allegations against him.
Read more: Russell Brand trial: What has happened so far as defence begins
Read more: Jury sworn in as Russell Brand rape and sex assault trial gets underway
Gallacher detailed how she and Brand got back together again as a couple in 2015 and later married in 2017, having previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.
The couple have three children together.
Giving evidence, Gallacher said Brand was “very caring” and they always have sex “at my pace”.
Talking of when they began dating in 2007, Ms Gallacher said: “I was not experienced, I had only had one partner before Russell.
“I felt entirely cared for and looked after by Russell.”
She told jurors Brand “respected my view” if she said she did not want to do something.
Brand was quizzed by police four times between November 2023 and July 2025, and each time insisted he has “never engaged in any non-consensual sexual activity”.
The former comedian, who is now on trial for raping and sexually assaulting a series of women, told detectives that sexual misconduct allegations first made in 2023 following an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4 are “false”.
Asked for her view of her husband’s character, Ms Gallacher said: “Russell, my husband, is caring, he is kind, he is a wonderful father to our children.
“He is an amazingly attentive husband.
“He has got an eye for detail I’ve never known before.
“The way he treats me is to really know me, I feel very seen by him in every way.
“I love him very much.”
It comes after Elia Alvarez Diaz, a ballet dancer who dated Russell Brand for three years in the 1990s, said their relationship ended because he cheated on her repeatedly, his trial at Southwark Crown Court has heard.
She said Brand was well-liked when they studied together at drama school, and was a “complex character” who could be “exciting to be with”.
“He was promiscuous and unfaithful”, she said, in a statement.
“We had many arguments.”
She said the relationship “failed as I could no longer trust him to be faithful”.
It comes after Brand told reporters yesterday that “truth and justice” would prevail, as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court for the latest day of his trial.