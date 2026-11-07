Georgina Baillie, the granddaughter of Fawlty Towers Manuel actor Andrew Sachs, had a consensual relationship with Brand before he and Jonathan Ross left explicit messages on Sachs ’ answerphone during a BBC Radio 2 broadcast.

Georgina Baillie, the woman at the centre of the 2008 Sachsgate scandal, says Russell Brand must 'right the wrongs'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The woman at the centre of the Russell Brand's 2008 Sachsgate scandal, says the former comedian must “right the wrongs” after his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

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Georgina Baillie, the granddaughter of Fawlty Towers Manuel actor Andrew Sachs, had a consensual relationship with Brand before he and Jonathan Ross left explicit messages on Sachs ’ answerphone during a BBC Radio 2 broadcast. On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a trial at Southwark Crown Court. He faces sentencing on Monday. The 41-year-old has now spoken out, calling Brand a “sex addict” who is “seriously unwell.” Ms Baillie said: "Russell Brand is a sex addict. It's obvious to me. That boy is seriously unwell." She said she felt “sad and disappointed” by the evidence heard during Brand’s trial, and that the victims should be supported to recover. Read more: 'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister goes on furious tirade against journalist outside court Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl

Brand pictured at the height of his fame in 2006. Picture: Alamy

"Justice has been served," she told the Daily Mail. "Although he never raped or assaulted me, as I have always said, I didn't know what happened in the privacy of the rooms that the victims and Russell were in, and their evidence was compelling. “He has been found guilty, and I now want Russell to right the wrongs," she added. Ms Baillie says her on-and-off consensual relationship lasted for two years, before being publicly revealed by Brand and Ross. In one of the messages sent to Sachs, Ross shouted: “He f***** your granddaughter.” In another, Brand told Sachs: “But it was consensual, and she wasn't menstrual, it was consensual, lovely sex. It was full of respect I sent her a text. I've asked her to marry me, Andrew Sachs.” The scandal prompted national outrage and led to Brand’s resignation from the BBC, while Ross was suspended.

Georgina Baillie was at the centre of the 2008 Sachsgate scandal. Picture: Dimitri Hakke/Getty

The aftermath of the phone call also led to Ms Baillie becoming estranged from her grandfather for eight years and caused her to spiral into drug and alcohol issues, which left her feeling “worthless”. Ms Baillie saw her grandfather one final time to apologise for the scandal, shortly before he died aged 86 in 2016. On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career. The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star. His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women. The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.

A police interview on 14/12/2023 of Russell Brand. Picture: Met Police

Brand was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings. During sentencing remarks, the judge told Brand the consequence of the verdicts is a “significant custodial term”. Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape. “The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.” Brand's plea for bail to be given over the weekend as an “act of humanity” so that he could say goodbye to his children was rejected by the judge, who believed he would flee instead of returning to court.

A summary of the counts Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Count one: Rape, Labour Party conference, 1999 NOT GUILTY Count two: Attempted Indecent Assault, MTV, 2001 NOT GUILTY Count three: Sexual Assault, Soho, 2004 GUILTY Count four: Oral Rape, Soho, 2004 NOT GUILTY Count five: Sexual Assault, Radio, 2005 GUILTY Count six: Anal Rape, Hammersmith, 2009 GUILTY Count seven: Sexual Assault, Channel 4, 2009 GUILTY

The former comedian loudly responded “yes My Lord” when he was remanded into custody. He told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock and closed his eyes as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges. Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities, paid tribute to the women who came forward. She told LBC: "It takes enormous bravery and courage to talk about deeply personal experiences of sexual violence and to go through a court process and a criminal justice process. "And I welcome the fact that the judge has said that a custodial sentence will follow from this." She continued: "What I would hope women would take from this is that they should feel that they should feel supported to come forward, supported through that process.

"We are making changes to make it easier for women to get what they need when they experience violence, but there is still more to do because, as we know, over many, many years, women's voices haven't been heard, and they've not been believed when they've reported crimes. "And that is changing and has to change further." The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet. Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.

Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court today ahead of the verdict. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy