In an interview from April this year, he told Piers Morgan 'if I am going to prison, then I am'.

Russell Brand and wife Laura arrive at Southwark Crown Court yesterday. Picture: getty

By Georgia Bell

Russell Brand revealed he feared going to prison at the start of his trial, it emerged today.

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Brand, 51, spoke of his fears of being locked up in an episode of his Sunday Service show recorded on October 11, the day before the jury was selected. He told wife Laura: "I don't like things where it's like you might have to go to prison." She replied: "Yeah, I know, but that is just the nature of what a trial is." The jury went on to find Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. In another interview from April this year with Piers Morgan, Brand was asked whether he thinks about the possibility of going to prison. "Yes… all the time, every day,” Brand responds. “I will be with God wherever I am." Brand previously took a Bible with him to a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in February. “And of course, I would prefer to be with God with my wife and my kids… I'm not saying that that's not a difficult image… of course it is," he says. “We are going to find out the truth, and we're going to deal with the truth… if the truth is I am going to prison, then I am,” he adds. Read more: Russell Brand 'monitored around the clock' on first night behind bars in high security jail Read more: 'Many, many more Russell Brand victims could come forward', Met chief tells LBC

On Thursday, Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career. He was taken to the cells in a Serco van and is believed to be currently being held at either Belmarsh, a category A prison for the most serious offenders, or Wandsworth, a category B prison. It is reported he is being monitored around the clock and is being kept away from other inmates. According to the Sun he was offered a bible and asked questions about his state of mind and his religious beliefs. Today he will be assessed by a nurse and a wellbeing specialist, the Sun reports.

On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career. Picture: Getty

A source told the paper he is likely to be "moved somewhere that specialises in sex offenders where he is out of harm's way." The 51-year-old preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star. At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.

A police interview on 14/12/2023 of Russell Brand. Picture: Met Police

His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women. The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop. During sentencing remarks, the judge told Brand the verdicts would carry a “significant custodial term”. Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape. “The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.” Brand's plea for bail to be given over the weekend as an “act of humanity” so that he could say goodbye to his children was rejected by the judge, who believed he would flee instead of returning to court.

Brand is facing years in prison after being found guilty at at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: James Manning/Press Association

The former comedian loudly responded “yes My Lord” when he was remanded into custody. He told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock and closed his eyes as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges. Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities, paid tribute to the women who came forward. She told LBC: "It takes enormous bravery and courage to talk about deeply personal experiences of sexual violence and to go through a court process and a criminal justice process. "And I welcome the fact that the judge has said that a custodial sentence will follow from this." She continued: "What I would hope women would take from this is that they should feel that they should feel supported to come forward, supported through that process.

"We are making changes to make it easier for women to get what they need when they experience violence, but there is still more to do because, as we know, over many, many years, women's voices haven't been heard, and they've not been believed when they've reported crimes. "And that is changing and has to change further." The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet. Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.

Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court today ahead of the verdict. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

A summary of the counts Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Count one: Rape, Labour Party conference, 1999 NOT GUILTY Count two: Attempted Indecent Assault, MTV, 2001 NOT GUILTY Count three: Sexual Assault, Soho, 2004 GUILTY Count four: Oral Rape, Soho, 2004 NOT GUILTY Count five: Sexual Assault, Radio, 2005 GUILTY Count six: Anal Rape, Hammersmith, 2009 GUILTY Count seven: Sexual Assault, Channel 4, 2009 GUILTY

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court, London, after he was found guilty of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz career. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Brand was found not guilty by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also cleared of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001. Brand had claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy to paint him as a sexual predator and insisted in court that consent to him was “more important than sex itself”. But he faced the compelling evidence of six women who accused him of crimes stretching from 1999 to 2009. Brand was also confronted with his own words from his 2007 book in which he claimed sex was a “birthright” and friends who revealed his relentless pursuit of sleeping with 5,000 women.

Brand pictured at the height of his fame in 2006. Picture: Alamy