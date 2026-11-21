Brand was sentenced to over ten years in prison earlier this month

Disgraced former comedian Russell Brand is reportedly considering appealing his convictions. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Russell Brand is considering appealing his convictions after sacking his barrister who launched a verbal altercation with a journalist.

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Russell Brand, with his wife Laura Gallacher, arrives at Southwark Crown Court during his trial. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Brand has also decided he will not be represented by Ian Winter KC, who was his barrister for the trial, the Daily Mail reports. Mr Winter referred himself to the Bar Standards Board following a verbal altercation with a journalist outside court after the verdict. He launched the verbal tirade against Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin as he left Southwark Crown Court following the guilty verdicts. Ms Urwin was one of the journalists who brought allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian to the spotlight in 2023. Mr Winter said to the journalist: "I hope you are pleased with yourself."

She was heard replying: "I’m pleased justice has been done." Mr Winter responded: "Well, it wasn't. You f***ed it." LBC revealed this week that Google is investigating Russell Brand's YouTube jail message video after Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast. It included a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence. Ministers have met with YouTube, and the prison service has made a request to the social media firm for it to be removed.

Ian Winter KC, Brand's barrister during the trial. Picture: Getty