Russell Brand 'considering appeal' against rape and sexual assault convictions after 'sacking' barrister
Brand was sentenced to over ten years in prison earlier this month
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Russell Brand is considering appealing his convictions after sacking his barrister who launched a verbal altercation with a journalist.
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The disgraced comedian began a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence earlier this month after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault.
He is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence, but in a new twist, the 51-year-old is said to be considering an appeal against his convictions.
He has asked his lawyers if they think there are any grounds to do so.
Read more: Police chief backs calls for 'narcissist' Russell Brand's 'deeply unpleasant' YouTube to be taken down
Read more: Russell Brand's YouTube account must be removed, ministers tell Google after rapist comedian's message from jail
Brand has also decided he will not be represented by Ian Winter KC, who was his barrister for the trial, the Daily Mail reports.
Mr Winter referred himself to the Bar Standards Board following a verbal altercation with a journalist outside court after the verdict.
He launched the verbal tirade against Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin as he left Southwark Crown Court following the guilty verdicts.
Ms Urwin was one of the journalists who brought allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian to the spotlight in 2023.
Mr Winter said to the journalist: "I hope you are pleased with yourself."
She was heard replying: "I’m pleased justice has been done."
Mr Winter responded: "Well, it wasn't. You f***ed it."
LBC revealed this week that Google is investigating Russell Brand's YouTube jail message video after Brand's wife Laura posted a pre-recorded episode of their podcast.
It included a message from the jailed comic protesting his innocence.
Ministers have met with YouTube, and the prison service has made a request to the social media firm for it to be removed.
Ministers have held fresh talks with YouTube bosses, hoping to pressure the tech company to act after his conviction.
Andy Burnham also told LBC: "We've heard enough from him".
The Prime Minister said his daughters, Rosie, 24, and Anne-Marie, 21, had "informed [his] views" on taking a strong stance.
Brand's X account posted last week: "There was never a Russell Brand, according to @meta..."Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned."