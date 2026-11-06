Ian Winter KC launched a verbal tirade against Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin as he left Southwark Crown Court on Thursday

Ian Winter KC has referred himself to the Bar. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Russell Brand’s barrister has referred himself to the Bar Standards Board following a verbal altercation with a journalist outside court after the verdict.

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Ian Winter KC launched a verbal tirade against Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin as he left Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. Ms Urwin was one of the journalists who brought allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian to the spotlight in 2023. It came just moments after his celebrity client was found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women. The 51-year-old will be sentenced on Monday and faces years in jail. Mr Winter said to the journalist: “I hope you are pleased with yourself”. She was heard replying: “I’m pleased justice has been done”. Mr Winter responded: “Well, it wasn’t. You f***ed it.” He then added: “Congratulations.” Read more: Russell Brand’s Christian conversion seemed genuine, says Bear Grylls Read more: Restore Councillor says Russell Brand is a victim of 'two-tier justice', adding he was targeted for speaking out against Covid and finding Jesus

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Winter said: “Having seen the ways matters have been characterised in today’s press I consider my professional duty requires me to self-report those allegations to the Bar Standards Board, so the matter can be subject to proper scrutiny. I have made such a report.” During Brand's rape trial, Mr Winter had argued in his client's defence that reporting of allegations against him by Ms Urwin and others had “poisoned the well”, and rendered it impossible for him to have a fair trial. The trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, had also dismissed an attempt by Brand to block his trial from taking place because of negative media coverage. It has now emerged that Brand also tried to smear journalists as “criminals” and claimed women accusing him of abuse were “fictional” in a doomed bid to avoid standing trial. He argued he had suffered more prejudice than the likes of serial killer Rose West and notorious hate preacher Abu Hamza, as his barrister asked Mr Bennathan to throw out his rape and sexual assault charges. In legal argument that can now be reported for the first time, Brand tried to claim that TV and newspaper journalists had deliberately plotted to get him prosecuted and, by publishing the findings of their investigation, had perverted the course of justice.

Brand was found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women on Thursday. . Picture: Carl Court/Getty

“The conduct of Channel 4, Hardcash Productions – the makers of the documentary – and the Sunday Times newspaper in publishing the anonymous allegations against the defendant was, and remains, unlawful and criminal,” argued Mr Winter. “It amounted to, and continues to do so, a contempt of court and to a perversion of the course of justice.” Mr Winter mounted the attack on the journalists who had first exposed Brand’s sexual predator behaviour during two days of pre-trial hearings in September. He called the Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a “work of fiction” filled with “false allegations”, highlighting the anonymised women who had given their stories had been depicted on screen by actors. The allegations in the documentary included rape claims, alleged sexual harassment on the set of Big Brother, sexually-charged comments while working for the BBC, and details of his lewd behaviour in the Noughties, including telling audiences at his stand-up shows “all sex should be a bit frightening”. Mr Winter complained that televised claims against Brand had been made by the “tear-stained cheeks of professional actors”, instead of the real women who were accusing him of misconduct and abuse. And he submitted to the court: “We don’t even know if these people exist.”

Brand was arrested after allegations came to light in 2023. Picture: PA