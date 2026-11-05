The lawyer had argued that the reporting of allegations against him by the journalist and others had “poisoned the well” and rendered it impossible for him to have a fair trial.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand was found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Russell Brand’s barrister has launched a verbal tirade against one of the journalists who brought allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian to the spotlight.

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Ian Winter KC hurled abuse at Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin as he left Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. It came just moments after his celebrity client was found guilty of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three other women. The 51-year-old will be sentenced on Monday and faces years in jail. Mr Winter said to the journalist: “I hope you are pleased with yourself”. She was heard replying: “I’m pleased justice has been done”. Mr Winter responded: “Well, it wasn’t. You f***ed it.” He then added: “Congratulations.” Read more: The rise and fall of Russell Brand: The Hollywood star facing years in jail after being exposed as 'ruthless sex predator' Read more: Police release video of Russell Brand being interviewed - as former comedian convicted of rape

Brand's barrister went on a tirade against a journalist after the guilty verdict. Picture: PA

During Brand's rape trial, Mr Winter had argued in his client's defence that reporting of allegations against him by Ms Urwin and others had “poisoned the well”, and rendered it impossible for him to have a fair trial. The trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, had also dismissed an attempt by Brand to block his trial from taking place because of negative media coverage. It has now emerged that Brand also tried to smear journalists as “criminals” and claimed women accusing him of abuse were “fictional” in a doomed bid to avoid standing trial. He argued he had suffered more prejudice than the likes of serial killer Rose West and notorious hate preacher Abu Hamza, as his barrister asked Mr Bennathan to throw out his rape and sexual assault charges. In legal argument that can now be reported for the first time, Brand tried to claim that TV and newspaper journalists had deliberately plotted to get him prosecuted and, by publishing the findings of their investigation, had perverted the course of justice.

Brand was arrested after allegations came to light in 2024. Picture: PA

“The conduct of Channel 4, Hardcash Productions – the makers of the documentary – and the Sunday Times newspaper in publishing the anonymous allegations against the defendant was, and remains, unlawful and criminal,” argued Mr Winter. “It amounted to, and continues to do so, a contempt of court and to a perversion of the course of justice.”Mr Winter mounted the attack on the journalists who had first exposed Brand’s sexual predator behaviour during two days of pre-trial hearings in September. He called the Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a “work of fiction” filled with “false allegations”, highlighting the anonymised women who had given their stories had been depicted on screen by actors. The allegations in the documentary included rape claims, alleged sexual harassment on the set of Big Brother, sexually-charged comments while working for the BBC, and details of his lewd behaviour in the Noughties, including telling audiences at his stand-up shows “all sex should be a bit frightening”. Mr Winter complained that televised claims against Brand had been made by the “tear-stained cheeks of professional actors”, instead of the real women who were accusing him of misconduct and abuse. And he submitted to the court: “We don’t even know if these people exist.”

Rounding on the reporters, Mr Winter argued: “It is not the job of journalists to take the law into their own hands.” The documentary, which also included details of Brand’s Sachsgate scandal, evidence from his PA about his bad behaviour towards women, and revelations about his sex addiction, “drives the observer to the conclusion” that Brand “is a rapist and a sexual assaulter and a serial abuser of women”, said the barrister. “It is thus much worse than merely being accused of having committed a specified crime, it proves the defendant to be a person who commits those crimes all the time and has done so for very, very many years. “What possible prospect is there of a juror thinking that when an established multiple rapist gives evidence, that he did not commit a particular identified rape that he is telling the truth?” He added: “It destroys him as a person. It destroys him as a credible witness. It destroys any hint of sympathy that a jury might otherwise have had for him.” Mr Winter complained that the documentary was still online and available to download in the weeks before the trial, and suggested the Attorney General should have intervened to get it taken down. He said: “We simply don’t understand how that is being allowed by the authorities.“It is a crime currently being committed by these publishers.” Ahead of his sentencing, Mr Winter had appealed for Brand to be given bail as an “act of humanity”. He said one of Brand’s children had celebrated their birthday on Wednesday and they are not yet aware of his convictions. Commenting on reports of Mr Winter's tirades, a spokesperson from The Bar Standards Board said: “The Bar Standards Board does not comment as to whether or not it has received any information about potential misconduct by a barrister regardless of how any information comes to our attention."