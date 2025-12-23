Russel Brand has been charged with further sex offences by the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, who is leading the investigation, said: “The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

These charges are separate from the allegations of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, for which he has previously pleaded not guilty to.

The comedian-turned political influencer, 50, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to two women.

“The Met’s investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators can be reached via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

“Support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis by contacting the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

In April, Brand was charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

The allegations against Brand are said to have taken place against four women between 1999 and 2005.

The actor was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.

He previously told his 11.2 million followers on X that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence.

This is a breaking story, more follows...