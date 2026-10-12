The comedian is accused of groping women and forcing them into sexual acts in allegations spanning 10 years.

The comedian is accused of groping women and forcing them into sexual acts in allegations spanning 10 years. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Russell Brand has arrived at Southwark Crown Court with his wife for the start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

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The 51-year-old is accused of groping women and forcing them into sexual acts in allegations spanning 10 years from 1999 to 2009. Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday, for a trial which could last up to 10 weeks. At around 8.45am, Brand arrived outside Southwark Crown Court in central London in a black Mercedes, before waiting for a few minutes to leave the vehicle. Flanked by security and accompanied by his wife Laura Gallacher, Brand said nothing to members of the press as he walked into the courthouse.

The comedian wore a grey suit, a white unbuttoned shirt with a brown neckerchief underneath, brown boots and sunglasses, which he took off as he walked past the assembled press cameras at the court entrance. Once inside the courthouse, he and his legal team were ushered into a private room close to the courtroom where his trial is due to take place. Brand denies three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assaults, and one allegation of indecent assault, made by six women. Previous hearings have heard Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.

Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his wife Laura Gallacher. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Russell Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

Essex-born Brand started out as a stand-up comedian and his showbiz career took off when he was picked to front Big Brother spin-off shows by Channel 4. He became one of Britain’s best-known comedians in the 2000s and won presenting roles including the 2007 Brit Awards, Comic Relief and the MTV Music Video Awards, and hosted his own show on BBC Radio 2. He made the move into Hollywood films with roles including an Arthur remake, comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2012 musical comedy Rock Of Ages. In recent years, he has pivoted to podcasting and online influencing, and now lives in Florida in the United States. Brand, who pleaded not guilty to the charges during pre-trial hearings, is on bail. His case is being overseen by High Court judge Mr Justice Bennathan, with Monday’s hearing set to start at 9.30am.