Russell Brand arrived at court on Monday for what is expected to be the opening of a trial into six offences.

Here is what Brand has been charged with.

He stepped out in a grey suit, a white unbuttoned shirt with a brown neckerchief underneath, brown boots and sunglasses, which he took off as he walked past the assembled press cameras at the court entrance.

The actor-turned-conspiracy theorist arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Monday with his wife, Laura Gallacher, having denied allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Who is Russell Brand?

Russell Brand is an actor, comedian, and entertainer who broke through on British TV with sketches and stand-up in the 2000s before launching a Hollywood career with films such as Get Him to the Greek and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Since the mid-2010s, he has increasingly engaged in politics, conservative activism, religion, and conspiracy theories. He is 51 and from Grays, Essex.

He has three children and has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017; he was previously married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012.

What has Russell Brand been charged with?

Brand has charges relating to offences committed against six women:

three charges of rape,

indecent assault,

three counts of sexual assault

The allegations span 10 years, from 1999 to 2009. Previous hearings have heard that Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and forcing her into a sex act in a toilet, and kissing and groping a radio station worker.

Brand pleaded not guilty to the charges during pre-trial hearings

When is Russell Brand's court hearing?

Brand's initial court hearing will be on Monday, October 12, with jury selection expected to begin for a trial, which could last up to 10 weeks.

His case is being overseen by High Court judge Mr Justice Bennathan, with Monday’s hearing set to start at 9.30am.