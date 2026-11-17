Russell Brand has been banned from communicating with his wife Laura. Picture: Press Association/YouTube

By Andy Hughes, LBC Crime Correspondent

Prison bosses want to ban Russell Brand from communicating with his wife Laura while the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) investigates his “completely unacceptable” statement from behind bars.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The disgraced comedian is serving a 10-and-a-half year prison sentence after being convicted of rape and three counts of sexual assault. His wife Laura read out a statement claiming his innocence during their Sunday Service podcast, which Justice Secretary Alex Norris said was in breach of prison rules which prevents inmates from making statements that cause distress to victims. A prison source told LBC: “Russell Brand has broken the rules and is being investigated. This means he may well not be allowed to contact his wife in any calls or visits while the investigation continues. “In future, any communication or visits will be heavily monitored.”

Russell Brand and wife Laura during the trial. Picture: getty

Read more: Russell Brand faces ban on speaking out from jail - as investigation launched after his wife shared convicted rapist's 'sermon' Read more: Russell Brand's wife shares message from rapist comedian after first days of ten-year jail term The MOJ launched an “urgent investigation” after Brand’s statement was read out on the pair’s YouTube show. The MOJ said it does not comment on individual cases but told LBC: “Governors can restrict prisoners' communications where necessary and proportionate to protect victims, public safety or prison security. “We are establishing how this statement was communicated and whether any prison rules were breached.” According to The Sun, Brand 'dictated' the statement to Laura during a phone call from the Category C jail. A source told the paper: "He's also caused his victims further distress and trauma. "That has gone down like a lead balloon at the prison as it makes them look careless and stupid." LBC can also reveal that prison staff are “astonished” that Brand was last week transferred from the Category B HMP Wandsworth Prison to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, a specialist Category C sex offenders prison, meaning he will have more freedom and amenities. The source said Brand was expected to be transferred to HMP Isle of Wight, a specialist Category B Prison for sex offenders. The source added: “It’s right to say Wandsworth is not set up to deal with high-profile sex offenders, so he needed to be moved. “We all expected him to go to the Isle of Wight because it’s Category B. We were all astonished when we heard he was being downgraded already. “Especially given he has other charges coming down the line potentially after new women have already come forward. “For a sex offender with a 10-year plus sentence, it’s entirely normal for them to spend at least two to three years in Category B, and then be downgraded if there are no issues. “But it’s stupidly quick for him to be in a Cat C already.”