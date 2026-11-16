The disgraced comedian could have his communications monitored and may even be prevented from speaking to his wife.

By Jacob Paul

A message from jailed comedian Russell Brand in which he claimed not to be guilty of the sex offences he has been convicted of was “clearly appalling” and is being urgently investigated, Downing Street has said.

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Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message from her rapist husband in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel, in which he claimed, “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for”. Brand, 51, is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term after he was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5. A spokesperson for the prime minister said: "This is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he's found to have broken the rules. "Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims. And speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments. "Prisoners can be found to have broken the rules if they give a statement to someone that they believe will be published." The spokesperson confirmed that the Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation. It means Brand faces the possibility of having all his communications monitored and a potential ban on speaking to his wife. Read more: 'He's a dangerous person': Moving Russell Brand to Cat-C prison is a 'slap in the face' to victims, says woman who accused him of raping her when she was 16 Read more: Government considering change in consent laws after woman waives anonymity to accuse Russell Brand of rape at 16

Russell Brand faces a ban on speaking out from behind bars. Picture: Neil Mockford/Getty

In his message, Brand said he had been moved from the category B Wandsworth prison in south-west London, to the lower category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire – a prison for men convicted of a sex offence. Reading the message from a notebook, Ms Gallacher said: “As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.” His message added: “I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe. “The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. “And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone. “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”