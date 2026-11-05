It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.

Brand is facing years in prison after being found guilty at at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: James Manning/Press Association

By Asher McShane

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career.

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Brand, 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star. His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women. The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop. At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours. He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault. It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings. Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl

A police interview on 14/12/2023 of Russell Brand. Picture: Met Police

The judge told Brand the consequence of the verdicts is a “significant custodial term”. Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape. “The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.” As the judge remanded him into custody, Brand signalled to his defence team making gestures and repeatedly saying the words “I’m good, I’m good, I’m good”, before being taken out of the dock. Brand, who told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock, closed his eyes as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks. It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.

Brand arriving at Southwark Crown Court today ahead of the verdict. Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

A summary of the counts Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Count one: Rape, Labour Party conference, 1999 NOT GUILTY Count two: Attempted Indecent Assault, MTV, 2001 NOT GUILTY Count three: Sexual Assault, Soho, 2004 GUILTY Count four: Oral Rape, Soho, 2004 NOT GUILTY Count five: Sexual Assault, Radio, 2005 GUILTY Count six: Anal Rape, Hammersmith, 2009 GUILTY Count seven: Sexual Assault, Channel 4, 2009 GUILTY

The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet. Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005. He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo. Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.

Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher outside Southwark Crown Court, London, after he was found guilty of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz career. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Brand was found not guilty by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth. He was also cleared of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001. Brand had claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy to paint him as a sexual predator and insisted in court that consent to him was “more important than sex itself”. But he faced the compelling evidence of six women who accused him of crimes stretching from 1999 to 2009. Brand was also confronted with his own words from his 2007 book in which he claimed sex was a “birthright” and friends who revealed his relentless pursuit of sleeping with 5,000 women.

Brand pictured at the height of his fame in 2006. Picture: Alamy