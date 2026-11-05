Russell Brand facing years behind bars after being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults
It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.
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Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career.
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Brand, 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV host, and a Hollywood movie star.
His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.
The trial heard how Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.
At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight and a half hours.
He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.
It can now be reported that he faces new accusations, including the rape of a 16-year-old girl, which were revealed in previous hearings.
Read more: Russell Brand could be hit with new charges including rape of teenage girl
The judge told Brand the consequence of the verdicts is a “significant custodial term”.
Mr Justice Bennathan said: “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape.
“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.
“My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”
As the judge remanded him into custody, Brand signalled to his defence team making gestures and repeatedly saying the words “I’m good, I’m good, I’m good”, before being taken out of the dock.
Brand, who told his wife Laura Gallacher “I love you” after entering the dock, closed his eyes as the jury delivered its verdicts, at the end of a trial that lasted nearly four weeks.
It was revealed in previous hearings at Southwark Crown Court that he has been accused of raping two more women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and could face further criminal charges.
The jury found him guilty of groping another MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but not guilty of going on to rape her in a toilet.
Brand was convicted of kissing and groping a radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005.
He was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.
Brand was also convicted by the jury of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.
Brand was found not guilty by the jury of raping a woman he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the 1999 Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.
He was also cleared of trying to drag an MTV worker in to a toilet to indecently assault her in 2001.
Brand had claimed to be the victim of a media conspiracy to paint him as a sexual predator and insisted in court that consent to him was “more important than sex itself”.
But he faced the compelling evidence of six women who accused him of crimes stretching from 1999 to 2009.
Brand was also confronted with his own words from his 2007 book in which he claimed sex was a “birthright” and friends who revealed his relentless pursuit of sleeping with 5,000 women.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: "Today's verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.
"Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.
"Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.
"I want to pay tribute to the team of detectives and specialist staff who worked tirelessly on this investigation. Their professionalism, determination and compassion for the victims represent the very best of the Metropolitan Police.