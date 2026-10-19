The former TV star heard from the latest complainant in his trial on Monday who claims he "dragged" her into the toilets

Russell Brand with his wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court today. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

Russell Brand was "grinning like a clown" after he sexually assaulted a woman in a Soho bar and later told her "don't be a spoilsport" in a toilet cubicle where he allegedly raped her.

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The former TV star and comedian is accused of attacking the woman at a birthday party at the London club in 2004. She then alleged Brand told her "don't be a spoilsport" while forcing her to perform oral sex in the toilet cubicle. Brand, 52, is accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. Giving evidence at Southwark Crown Court, on Monday, the woman said: "He literally just grabbed my boobs out of nowhere, just in the middle of a conversation and I just remember this weird maniacal grin. Read more: Russell Brand transformed into 'wild-eyed maniac', alleged assault victim tells court Read more: Pictures Russell Brand 'demanded woman take in hotel room moments before he raped her' shown in court

Russell Brand faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault, relating to six women. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"I was completely in shock and was like what the hell are you doing? I’ve literally just met you. "Then literally he grabbed my arm and dragged me into the toilets." In her interview with police, which was played to jurors, the woman recalled Brand looking "like a clown, [with] that sort of weird look in the eye". Brand is on trial accused of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault. He denies all the charges and says all the sexual encounters were consensual. The woman, who was in her 20s and working for MTV at the time, told police she remembered being told that Brand was due to come to the birthday party.

Brand backstage at the MTV Movie Awards in 2012. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

She said she asked a friend to introduce them, but was groped by Brand within "a minute max". She said he "dragged me into the toilet" where the floor was flooded, and then jumped on to the closed toilet lid. "It just happened so fast" she said. She said Brand unzipped his trousers and tried to force her into oral sex, she said she pushed him off and said, "what are you doing, I don’t want to do this." "He was like 'come on, come on, don’t be a spoilsport', or something along those lines.'" The woman said she "froze" and "didn’t know what to do" as she was forced to perform the sex act, and after the alleged rape she remembered a man knocking on the toilet door saying: "Are you OK?"

One of the complainants alleges Brand told her "don’t be a spoilsport". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy