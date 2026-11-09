Brand's ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, says she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.

Comedian Russell Brand is facing new allegations of abuse as he begins his 10 and a half year sentence for rape and three sexual assaults. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Comedian Russell Brand is facing new allegations of abuse as he begins his 10 and a half year sentence for rape and three sexual assaults.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was… — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026

She wrote: “I am and have always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand’s victims. “I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done. “I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. “I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident.” Goldsmith said she chose not to press charges and go public as she was worried about the impact of the press attention on her children. She went on: “I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. “Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact. “Over several years, I assisted the journalists who finally exposed him; Ros Urwin, Louisa Compton and Dorothy Byrne. “I also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness, if the newspaper that published the victims’ accounts were ever to be sued.”

Goldsmith said she chose not to press charges and go public as she was worried about the impact of the press attention on her children. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, the 51-year-old comedian was slammed by the judge for what he described as "staggering arrogance". Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was passed, but told his wife "we'll be okay" as he was taken downstairs by the dock officers. Brand was accused of abusing his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims. As the judge read out the results inside, crowds of fans gathered outside the court - as they had throughout much of the trial. As Russell Brand's father, Ronald Brand, departed the courtroom, he was asked by reporters whether he had a message for his son's victims. "The victim? What, Russell?" Ron Brand responded as he went on to defend his son to reporters.

"The girls you mean, who chased him and harassed him - is that what you mean?" his father added. Ron Brand was also seen to claim that the jury was "corrupt" - citing no evidence for his accusation. He added that he doesn't believe in the justice system "on the basis of what I just watched". During the trial, one victim who formerly worked at Channel 4 recounted how she was sexually assaulted by Brand, adding that the assaults had been “brushed under the carpet” by her bosses. She also spoke of her fears of speaking out. One of his fans told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home, while female staffers came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star. On Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand’s “staggering arrogance” as he sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault. The judge told Brand: “About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people’s eyes you were funny and charismatic. “You had also become a sexual predator.” The judge said Brand’s “status protected you” until, in 2023, journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to the police. He said Brand harboured a “casual, arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.

Brand was accused of abusing his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims. Picture: Alamy

The judge said the evidence in the case also showed that Brand’s entourage during his celebrity heyday had “indulged your dreadful behaviour”. Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher was sat just a few feet away from the shamed comedian in the glass-walled dock, and has vowed to stand by her husband. Brand displayed no emotion in the dock as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife “we’ll be OK” as he was being led away to the cells. One of the victims called Brand “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life”. The rape victim told the court how she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.

Russell Brand in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, London, listening to a victim impact statement read by the victim. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand’s £2.3 million townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex. But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.

She told the court on Monday that Brand’s rising fame, with starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage, and podcasts, left her afraid to speak out for years. “I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed”, she said. “His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”