Russell Brand jailed for ten years - as ex-girlfriend comes forward with new abuse claims against convicted rapist
Brand's ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, says she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.
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Comedian Russell Brand is facing new allegations of abuse as he begins his 10 and a half year sentence for rape and three sexual assaults.
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The disgraced performer's ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith, has come forward to say that she had helped the reporters who exposed Brand's crimes in 2023 after she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.
Goldsmith, 52, said she was “in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial” and said she assisted the journalists who exposed him.
The TV producer posted on X on Monday, saying she had personal experience of the shamed comedian’s “violence, coercive control and abuse”.
In the post, which was made hours after Brand was jailed for raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three TV and radio workers, she said she was “glad and relieved” Brand has “finally faced justice”.
Read More: Callers react: Russell Brand jailed for 10 years after rape and sexual assaults
Read More: Russell Brand's 'staggering arrogance' condemned by judge as disgraced star is jailed for more than ten years
I am going to describe some painful and personal things in relation to Russell Brand because I have been put in a position now where I feel that I have no choice other than to do so, given the misleading reports and speculation around the facts of a harassment injunction that was…— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2026
She wrote: “I am and have always been strongly and unequivocally on the side of all of Brand’s victims.
“I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done.
“I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse.
“I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident.”
Goldsmith said she chose not to press charges and go public as she was worried about the impact of the press attention on her children.
She went on: “I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014.
“Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact.
“Over several years, I assisted the journalists who finally exposed him; Ros Urwin, Louisa Compton and Dorothy Byrne.
“I also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness, if the newspaper that published the victims’ accounts were ever to be sued.”
Appearing at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, the 51-year-old comedian was slammed by the judge for what he described as "staggering arrogance".
Brand showed no emotion as the sentence was passed, but told his wife "we'll be okay" as he was taken downstairs by the dock officers.
Brand was accused of abusing his celebrity status to prey on women and was convicted after a trial at Southwark Crown Court of abuse against four victims.
As the judge read out the results inside, crowds of fans gathered outside the court - as they had throughout much of the trial.
As Russell Brand's father, Ronald Brand, departed the courtroom, he was asked by reporters whether he had a message for his son's victims.
"The victim? What, Russell?" Ron Brand responded as he went on to defend his son to reporters.
"The girls you mean, who chased him and harassed him - is that what you mean?" his father added.
Ron Brand was also seen to claim that the jury was "corrupt" - citing no evidence for his accusation.
He added that he doesn't believe in the justice system "on the basis of what I just watched".
During the trial, one victim who formerly worked at Channel 4 recounted how she was sexually assaulted by Brand, adding that the assaults had been “brushed under the carpet” by her bosses.
She also spoke of her fears of speaking out.
One of his fans told how she was raped as a 21-year-old by Brand in 2009 at his luxury London home, while female staffers came forward to reveal how they had been sexually assaulted by the TV star.
On Monday, Mr Justice Bennathan slammed Brand’s “staggering arrogance” as he sentenced him to 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault.
The judge told Brand: “About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous, you were clever, and in many people’s eyes you were funny and charismatic.
“You had also become a sexual predator.”
The judge said Brand’s “status protected you” until, in 2023, journalists from the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches first exposed a litany of sexual misconduct, leading to women making complaints to the police.
He said Brand harboured a “casual, arrogant disregard to any woman’s right to say no to you”, while his fame meant he believed “you could act when you liked and how you liked”.
The judge said the evidence in the case also showed that Brand’s entourage during his celebrity heyday had “indulged your dreadful behaviour”.
Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher was sat just a few feet away from the shamed comedian in the glass-walled dock, and has vowed to stand by her husband.
Brand displayed no emotion in the dock as he was told his punishment, and he paused briefly to tell his wife “we’ll be OK” as he was being led away to the cells.
One of the victims called Brand “a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has impacted my life”.
The rape victim told the court how she was a big fan of Brand before going to see him at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, and she was picked out of the crowd by the comedian to join him backstage.
She willingly engaged in a threesome at the venue, then agreed to visit Brand’s £2.3 million townhouse in Hampstead Village to have sex.
But she said the encounter turned into rape when Brand had anal sex with her, ignored her pleas for him to stop, and pinned her down so she was struggling to breathe.
She told the court on Monday that Brand’s rising fame, with starring roles in Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Arthur, his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage, and podcasts, left her afraid to speak out for years.
“I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed”, she said.
“His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”
The woman gave compelling evidence to Brand’s trial about willingly going to his home for sex, but the encounter starting off in unnerving fashion when he forced her to strip, shower, and brush her teeth.
She said the initial sex was “awkward” and unenjoyable but consensual, but it turned to rape when Brand started having anal sex without consent.
After the attack, Brand forced his victim to clean up the mess on the bed, then coldly ejected her from his home.
He was convicted of sexually assaulting a female Channel 4 worker during a recording session in 2009, shortly after he had started dating Ms Perry.
The woman, who was working alone with Brand and his entourage, was forced to massage the star when he threatened to derail the recording session, at which point he knelt down and thrust his head into her groin.
She told the court her complaint at the time to Channel 4 was “brushed under the carpet by senior management”.She said: “There was a culture at the time which meant I felt I had to just carry on and not talk about it anymore.
“Which meant I did not give myself time to lament on it, boxed it up and pushed it aside.”
The woman said she was “quite innocent” before the attack by Brand, and his actions “burst that bubble”.
She added: “I felt powerless in that moment, and it had a knock-on effect on my confidence because I felt like I had no control on that day and there was nothing I could do about what he did to me.”
Brand was also found guilty by the jury of sexually assaulting an MTV worker in a Soho bar in 2004 during a birthday party.
Brand, wearing a “weird maniacal grin”, grabbed the woman’s breasts within seconds of meeting her.